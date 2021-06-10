Aaron A. Mielke, 26, of Wausau. June 4, 2021: Possession of narcotic drugs, bail jumping

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of the Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area.

  • Vincent T. Kositzke, 33, of Mosinee. June 10, 2021: Bail jumping, hit and run
  • Casey A. Pedersen, 21. June 10, 2021: Theft, bail jumping
  • Zachary W. Jones, 34, of Schofield. June 10, 2021: Third-offense OWI, third-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, bail jumping
  • Aaron A. Mielke, 26, of Wausau. June 4, 2021: Possession of narcotic drugs, bail jumping
  • Dadred L. McKnight, 35, of Wausau. June 8, 2021: Third-offense OWI, possession of THC (2nd +), operating while revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping
  • Kaylee C. Slozes, 28, of Wausau. June 7, 2021: Battery, bail jumping, disorderly conduct
  • Frank R. Phillips, 41, of Mosinee. June 4, 2021: Bail jumping, battery, criminal damage to property
  • Gregory A. Schieber, 59, of Marshfield. June 7, 2021: 7th offense OWI
  • Gregory J. Laudron, 30, of Schofield. June 4, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, operating while revoked, burglary, theft, criminal damage to property
  • WANTED: James E. Clemens, 31, of Wausau. June 8, 2021: Forgery, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping
  • Danniyelle A. Knoblock, 27, of Merrill. June 4, 2021: Forgery, bail jumping
  • James R. Schneider, 18, of Edgar. June 8, 2021: Burglary
  • WANTED: Lucas H. Ellwart, 26, of Wausau. Warrant issued June 9, 2021: Bail jumping – repeater, possession of THC
  • WANTED: Orion D. Gutowski, 22, of Merrill. June 9, 2021: Possession of narcotic drugs, bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer, retail theft
  • Nickolas J. Bean, 32, of Mosinee. June 7, 2021: Disorderly conduct as a domestic abuse repeater
  • Jerome M. Brisby, 36, of Chicago. June 4, 2021: Possession of heroin with intent to deliver, greater than 50 grams; bail jumping
  • Kevin S. Stadler, 45, of Wausau. June 4, 2021: Bail jumping
  • WANTED: Kyle D. Newton, 38, of Wausau. Warrant issued June 10, 2021: Take and drive a vehicle without the owner’s consent, as party to a crime, bail jumping
  • Lisa M. Perez, 45, of Schofield. June 9, 2021: Possession of heroin with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possessing drug paraphernalia to manufacture, compound, convert, produce or store methamphetamine; bail jumping
  • Logan J. Euclide, 33, of Wausau. June 7, 2021: Battery, disorderly conduct, bail jumping
  • Samantha R. Schaper, 25, of Tomahawk. June 8, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • WANTED: Michael S. Yellowthunder, 31, of Vesper. Warrant issued June 10, 2021: Bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer, operating while revoked