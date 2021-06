GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers expect to fill Lambeau Field’s entire seating capacity for games this season and also plan to welcome fans to training camp and their annual shareholders meeting this year.

Fans who have been fully vaccinated won’t need to wear masks. Unvaccinated fans will be asked to wear masks. Proof of vaccination won’t be required.

The shareholders meeting is scheduled for July 26 at Lambeau Field. Training camp will start the last week of July, though dates haven’t been set.

The Packers played in front of no spectators for their first four regular-season games last year due to the pandemic. They made seating available to team employees and their immediate family members in late November and also admitted hundreds of frontline workers for their last two regular-season home games.

They admitted several thousand spectators to join those frontline workers and team employees at their two playoff games. Their NFC championship game loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a paid attendance of 7,772.

Like this: Like Loading...