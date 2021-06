The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Wausau and Marathon County on Thursday.

Expect wind gusts up to 60 mph, torrential rain and penny sized hail as the storm rolls through.

People should seek shelter indoors until the storm passes. The warning is in effect until 7:30 p.m.

In northern Wisconsin the storm caused significant damage with reports of downed trees and power lines.

This story will be updated if the warning is extended.

