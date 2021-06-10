WAUSAU – The Landing, inside the Woodson YMCA in Wausau, will fully open its doors to members on June 14.

The Landing offers an array of educational, social and recreational opportunities designed to encourage a healthy, socially engaged lifestyle for adults older than 55.

The senior activity center will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for socialization, coffee, programs and game room activities, beginning on June 14.

“After months of getting creative, hosting outdoor and virtual programming, there is still nothing like the interactions we enjoy face-to-face with our members,” said The Landing Director Kate Florek.

The Landing had partially reopened in March for on-site programing, limited to eight participants. This is the first time the center will be fully opened for member use, Monday through Friday since its closure in March 2020. On June 18, The Landing will close just for the day to again host an American Red Cross Blood Drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Donor appointments are still available at redcross.org.

Learn more about The Landing and programs at thelandingwausau.com.

