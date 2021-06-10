STEVENS POINT – Get ready to revisit the cosmos this summer! The Allen F. Blocher Planetarium at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point will resume public programs June 20-July 21, with limited seating offered at eight shows a week.

Programs will be offered nightly at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, and at 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Sundays, except July 4. The planetarium is on the second floor of the UW-Stevens Point Science Building, 2001 Fourth Ave., Stevens Point. Metered parking is available in Lot D behind the building or free in all university lots after 7 p.m. and on weekends. Programs are free of charge, however, donations are appreciated.

Each show will be limited to 10 guests. Preregistration is required by calling 715-346-2120 weekdays between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. or by emailing requests to szamfir@barbara-bierleinuwsp.edu. Please provide your name, your choice for day and time of your program, number of participants and contact info (phone or email) to allow us to reach you, if needed. Face coverings will be required inside the building.

In addition, special showings may be scheduled for groups of 5-10 for any of the planetarium’s programs for a fee of $25. To learn more, call 715-346-2120 or fill our online reservation request form at www.uwsp.edu/physastr/plan_obs/.

The June schedule is as follows:

June 20: Phantom of the Universe – The Hunt for Dark Matter

June 21: From Earth to the Universe

June 22: Two Small Pieces of Glass – The Amazing Telescope

June 23: Back to the Moon for Good

June 27: Out There – The Quest for Extrasolar Worlds

June 28: The Hot and Energetic Universe

June 29: Seeing! A Photon’s Journey Across Space, Time, and Mind

June 30: Phantom of the Universe – The Hunt for Dark Matter

