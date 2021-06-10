Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Kimbeerley Dartt announces the birth of her daughter Haida Layke, born at 3:04 p.m. May 19, 2021. Haida weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces.

Tanner and Tessa Hoppe announce the birth of their son Grady Beau, born at 8:17 a.m. May 26, 2021. Grady weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces.

Jeremy Carlson and Kristine Bloecher announce the birth of their daughter Kaylee Phyllis, born at 1:34 p.m. May 18, 2021. Kaylee weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces.

Alexander Szews and Alexis Vinger announce the birth of their daughter Alycia Marie, born at 8:27 p.m. May 20, 2021. Alycia weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces.

Jesse and Brooke Hanke announce the birth of their son James Lee, born at 12:44 p.m. May 21, 2021. James weighed 8 pounds, 12 ounces.

Robert Dahlke and Chelby Rodriguez announce the birth of their daughter Jovie Novah, born at 5:11 p.m. May 18, 2021. Jovie weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces.

John Theorin and Amber Seliger announce the birth of their daughter Charleigh Jean, born at 8:23 p.m. May 29, 2021. Charleigh weighs 6 pounds, 7 ounces.

Jeremy Roe and Michelle Block announce the birth of their son Matteo Anthony, born at 1:19 a.m. May 30, 2021. Matteo weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces.

Colten and Brittany Davidson announce the birth of their daughter Londyn Rose, born at 7:59 a.m. May 26, 2021. Londyn weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces.

Angel and Hanna Fremming announce the birth of their son Stanley Michael Patrick, born at 5:31 p.m. May 26, 2021. Stanley weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce.

Cliff Varner and Brandy Boda announce the birth of their son Zyin Marshall, born at 10:29 a.m. May 25, 2021. Zyin weighed 6 pounds, 3 ounces.

David and Ashley Nystrom announce the birth of their daughter Elizabeth May, born at 7:49 p.m. May 20, 2021. Elizabeth weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces.

Matthew and Megan Check announce the birth of their son Chase Michael, born at 11:34 a.m. May 24, 2021. Chase weighed 8 pounds, 14 ounces.

Chumpot Ratanawong and Rachel Davis announce the birth of their daughter River Song, born at 10:29 p.m. May 18, 2021. River weighed 3 pounds, 1 ounce.

Nallely Zavala announces the birth of her son Anakin Eduardo, born on May 24, 2021. Anakin weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces.

