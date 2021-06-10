By Shereen Siewert

A Wausau registered sex offender who has repeatedly violated supervision rules cut off his GPS monitoring bracelet and is currently being sought by police.

John W. Dick, 39, was convicted in 2005 of second degree sexual assault of a child and was sentenced to 12 years in prison followed by 8 years extended supervision, according to court records. He was released Dec. 1.

John W. Dick – photo courtesy of the Wausau Police Department

When Dick was convicted, a judge ordered a withheld sentence for five years probation along with 180 days in jail for charges of resisting or obstructing an officer and criminal trespass. But less than nine months later, Dick was back in court for a revocation hearing. After a court-ordered competency evaluation and hearing, he was sentenced again in 2006 – and this time was ordered to serve 12 years in state prison.

Court records show Dick was released on extended supervision before, in 2017, and was living in Wausau before being returned to prison less than two years later for violating the terms of his release.

On Thursday, the Wausau Police Department posted a Facebook request for help locating Dick, who was living in transitional housing near the Marathon County Courthouse. Police say Dick removed his GPS bracelet sometime on Wednesday night. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

“If you know of John Dick’s whereabouts, please do not approach,” the Wausau Police Department post reads. “Rather, notify law enforcement by calling Marathon County Dispatch at 715-261-7795.”

Like this: Like Loading...