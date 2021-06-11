By Shereen Siewert

A Chicago man who was released from prison less than four months ago is facing new felony drug trafficking charges after he allegedly drove to the Wausau area with plans to deliver more than 100 grams of fentanyl-laced heroin to a single buyer.

Jerome Brisby, formerly of Rothschild, faces charges filed June 4 in Marathon County Circuit Curt of possession of heroin with intent to deliver, greater than 50 grams. A bail jumping charge was also filed against 36-year-old Brisby, who was on extended supervision at the time of his arrest.

The charges against Brisby also carry a “repeater” enhancement, which automatically tacks on additional time. A person can be deemed a repeater if he or she was convicted of a felony during the 5-year period immediately preceding the commission of the crime.

Police say Brisby rented a car in Chicago and on June 2 transported the drugs to a Rothschild address, where he was searched and arrested after police found the drugs hidden under the hood and on the passenger seat of the vehicle. Wisconsin’s Act 79 allows police to search a person on a specified probation, parole, or extended supervision status without consent or a warrant if the officer reasonably suspects that the person is committing, is about to commit, or has committed a crime.

A woman who traveled with Brisby was released and allowed to return to Chicago after police determined she was unaware of Brisby’s plans to sell the drugs. Police say Brisby planned to sell the drugs for about $12,000 to a buyer who previously purchased more than $30,000 worth of heroin from Brisby.

Court records show Brisby spent 18 months in prison following a 2019 Marathon County heroin trafficking conviction and remains on extended supervision.

This is Brisby’s second arrest since being released. In March, Brisby was arrested on charges of fifth-offense operating while intoxicated after allegedly fleeing from a traffic stop on Grand Avenue in Wausau. He was freed March 30 after paying a $2,500 cash bond ordered by Circuit Judge Mike Moran. That case remains open.

During an initial appearance June 4 on the most recent charges, Reserve Judge Greg Grau ordered Brisby held on a $50,000 cash bond. He remains behind bars with a review hearing scheduled for next week.

Like this: Like Loading...