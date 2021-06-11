MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is assisting with the investigation of a manure spill that occurred at a dairy farm in southern Lincoln County that resulted in a fish kill in Devil Creek.

On the evening of June 9, 2021, the DNR was notified of an unknown amount of liquid manure running off of a field into Devil Creek, a cool-cold headwater stream and tributary of the Wisconsin River, resulting in an observable fish kill at multiple locations within Devil Creek.

The manure release was reported to have originated off of Joe Snow Road, approximately 4 miles southwest of the Town of Merrill, Lincoln County, Wisconsin. The source of the manure originated from open valve on a manure pit at a medium-sized dairy operation. The duration of the spill and quantity release is still under investigation. The DNR will continue to work with the farm and other applicable local agencies to continue to investigate the release.

No further details are available at this time. The DNR will share additional information as it becomes available.

