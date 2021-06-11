Gov. Tony Evers on Friday ordered all U.S. and Wisconsin flags to be flown at half-staff Saturday, June 12 to honor a firefighter who died after contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty.

Joshua D. Fedie, of the Boscobel Fire Department, died May 31.

“Every day our first responders put their lives on the line to serve their communities and help their neighbors in need, and unfortunately, Josh’s passing is a reminder that this pandemic isn’t over and that those serving on the frontlines are often at the greatest risk,” Gov. Evers said. “My thoughts and deepest condolences are with Josh’s three children and partner, Mindy, his family and loved ones, and his entire firefighter family in Boscobel and across Wisconsin.”

Fedie was a firefighter with the Boscobel Fire Department for nine years. Prior to that, he was a firefighter with the Prairie du Chien Fire Department and served the people of Wisconsin at Departments of Corrections and Natural Resources.

A celebration of life will be held on June 12, 2021, in Boscobel.

Executive Order #123 is in effect from sunrise to sunset on Sat., June 12 and is available here.

