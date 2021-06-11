By Shereen Siewert

Marathon County is seeking a replacement for Dist. 17 Supervisor E.J. Stark, who resigned last month.

Board Chair Kurt Gibbs said Stark resigned for personal family reasons. Stark, who served on the board since April 2014, did not respond to an email seeking comment.

Applicants must be residents of the district, which is largely in Rothschild. To see a district map, visit this page.

Interested candidates should submit a letter of interest by noon on Tuesday, July 6 to Kim Trueblood, Marathon County Clerk, 500 Forest St., Wausau 54403.

Candidates will come before the board for consideration on Tuesday, July 27 during their regularly scheduled meeting. The successor chosen will serve out Stark’s term, which ends in April 2022.

