By Shereen Siewert

A 59-year-old Marshfield man is facing his seventh operating while intoxicated charge after he was pulled over for a brake light that was obstructed by the topper on his pickup.

Gregory A. Schieber appeared June 7 in Marathon County Circuit Court, where Circuit Judge Mike Moran ordered him held on a $10,000 cash bond.

Court documents show Schieber was stopped at about 2:24 a.m. June 6 on West McMillan Street in Marshfield. Schieber’s preliminary alcohol concentration was 0.06 percent, according to the criminal complaint. Though the legal limit for driving in Wisconsin is 0.08 percent, Schieber is limited to a 0.02 limit due to his six prior convictions.

His most recent conviction was in 2014, according to court records.

A 7th OWI offense carries a mandatory three-year prison term upon conviction. Schieber faces up to 12 years 1/2 years in the Wisconsin prison system and up to $25,000 in fines.

A preliminary hearing is set for June 16.

