Joan M. Sullivan

Joan M. Sullivan, 89, of Wausau, passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

She was born April 19, 1932, in Wausau to the late Frank and Marietta (Lazewksi) Stachoviak. She married the love of her life, Jerry Sullivan, on June 30, 1951. Together, they were past members of the Wausau Jaycees, Wausau Moose Lodge, Night Riders Snowmobile Club, and Knights of Columbus, of Merrill. Joan was an avid bowler and bowled in several leagues and was also a member of the 300 club. She also enjoyed playing poker, bingo, camping, and traveling with her son Patrick. Most important to Joan was spending time with her kids and grandkids. Joan’s memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her four children, Lynne Voelz of Wausau, Susan Sullivan of Wausau, Patrick (Andrew) Sullivan of Boynton Beach, FL, and Kelly (Kurt) Ritchie of Bastrop, TX; four grandchildren, Amy (Tim) Hein, Wendi (Chris) Weinkauf, Joshua (Valerie) Ritchie, and Nicole ( Joe Franco) Ritchie; three grandsons; two great-grandsons; one great-granddaughter, Eliana her brother-in-law, Daniel Sullivan of Merrill; and her special friends Bob and Carol Zimmerman. Pallbearers will be Ryan Rasmussen, Chris Weinkauf, Tim Hein, Mitchell Stachoviak, Kevin Voelz, John Trempe, and honorary pallbearer, Bryce Hein. Joan was preceded in death by her husband Jerry; grandson, Andy Hoffman; son-in-law, DuWayne Voelz, and sister-in-law, Nancy Sullivan.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 1104 S. 9th Ave., Wausau. Father Sam Martin will officiate. Burial will take place in Pine Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, and at the church on Tuesday from 10:00 am until the time of service. Family and friends may go to www.helke.com to sign the guest register and leave online condolences.

We would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Aspirus Palliative Care; Susan, Christina, Jacob, and Nate for the wonderful care and kindness they gave Joan and our family.

Nancy L. Polasek

Nancy Lee Polasek, 77, Tomahawk formerly of Wausau, died Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Riverview Health Services in Tomahawk.

Nancy was born January 15, 1944 in Wausau to the late Clarence and Winifred (Kluender) Polasek. She graduated from Wausau East High School in 1962. Nancy was a very social person, enjoying the past 7-8 years at The Bay at Colonial Manor and the last few months in Merrill and Tomahawk. In her free time, she enjoyed watching TV.

Nancy is survived by her sisters, Linda Paulsen and Janice (Jim) Schneider; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Clarence Polasek and Marion Streeter.

A private service will be held for Nancy and she will be laid to rest at Restlawn Memorial Park, Town of Texas.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church (501 Stewart Ave., Wausau, WI 54401).

Sincere appreciation goes to the staff and friends of The Bay at Colonial Manor, Riverview Health Services and Compassus Hospice Care for their compassion.

Evelyn M. Fandrey

Evelyn M. Fandrey, 84, Ringle, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Aspirus Hospice House, Wausau.

She was born February 8, 1937, in Birnamwood, daughter of the late John Sr. and Ann (Pazio) Warpehoski. On May 5, 1956, she was united in marriage to the love of her life, Marvin, at St. Florian Catholic Church, Hatley. They were blessed to have reached a huge milestone of their 65th wedding anniversary, a tribute to their unconditional love. He survives.

In her younger years, Evelyn worked for Marathon Electric Corp. and other various jobs. Her biggest role in life and the one she enjoyed the most was being a homemaker. She was an excellent cook and baker. Everyone always looked forward to her baked goods, especially her apple bars. Among her favorite pastimes, she enjoyed trips to the casino, sewing and crocheting many items for family and friends.

Evelyn had so much love for her husband, her five children, grandchildren and grandpets. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her, especially her beautiful smile and big heart.

Survivors include, her husband, Marvin; five children, Lynette (Steve) Thompson, Ringle, Diane (Steve) Borchardt, Kronenwetter, Mark (Darlene) Fandrey, Birnamwood, Lori Fandrey, Kronenwetter and Scott (Amy) Fandrey, Ringle; six grandchildren, Allan (Brenna) Thompson, Jason Thompson, Heidi Borchardt, Daniel (Rachel) Borchardt, Devan (Kaylee) Fandrey and McKayla Fandrey; seven great-grandchildren, Emmett, Haley, Hayden, Harper, Alaina, Clayton and Ruby; one great-great grandchild, Embree; three siblings, John Jr. (Lindalu) Warpehoski, Marianne (Mike) Sprague and Roseanne (Gerald) Rew; two brothers-in-law, William Loomis and Herbert (Noreen) Fandrey; sisters-in-law, Stella Fandrey, Adeline Fandrey and Ruby Fandrey and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Susanne Loomis.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at St. Florian Catholic Church, Hatley. Rev. Greg Bohren will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday from 3:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the church and again on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the church.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff at the Aspirus Hospice House.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Craig A. Taft

Craig A. Taft (Gypsy), age 58, went to sleep on Friday, June 4, 2021, and went to Heaven. His battle with the pain ended.



Craig was an accomplished artist who enjoyed practicing his craft through tattooing. He owned and operated successful tattoo shops both in WI and TN. He was proud to tell that he was “born and raised in God’s country, aka Wausau, WI”, although he spent quite a bit of time in Murfreesboro, TN, where he found and married his wife of 28 years. Craig was an avid Green Bay Packers fan, lover of Classic Rock, and all things Harley Davidson.



He was preceded in death by his younger brother and his grandparents.



He is survived by his mother, two sisters and one brother, his daughter, and two step-daughters. He is also survived by four grandchildren that he said brought a smile to his heart every time he thought of them and numerous nieces and nephews. Lastly, he is survived by his loving wife who will miss him until the time when they are together again.



There was a private family viewing at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home in Wausau, WI.

Like this: Like Loading...