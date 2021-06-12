MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A former Wisconsin high school teacher accused of secretly videotaping undressed students during field trips in Wisconsin and Minnesota has reached a plea deal with federal prosecutors.

David Kruchten, 38, of Cottage Grove, has agreed to plead guilty to one count of attempting to produce child pornography, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Friday. He would face at least six years in prison if U.S. District Judge James Peterson accepts the deal filed Thursday. A hearing is set for June 21.

Prosectuors allege Kruchten used his position as a business teacher at Madison East High School to file students during field trips using hidden cameras.

According to court documents, he accompanied East High’s DECA business club students on overnight trips to Wisconsin Dells and Lake Geneva as well as Minneapolis in 2019. Students discovered hidden cameras planted in air fresheners in their hotel rooms during the Minneapolis trip. Investigators discovered similar air freshener cans in photos taken by students during the Wisconsin trips.

Kruchten was charged last year with multiple counts of attempting to produce child pornography. He resigned from his teaching job in February 2020.

