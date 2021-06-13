By Shereen Siewert

A portion of Hwy. 51 closed Sunday after a serious multi-vehicle crash that left several people injured.

The crash happened at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the southbound lanes of Hwy. 51 at Mile Marker 200. Southbound traffic was diverted at Lincoln County Hwy. Q, routed to County Hwy. K. As of 3:20 p.m. traffic was still being diverted and the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department said the highway is closed “until further notice.”

Southbound traffic on Hwy. 51 was at a standstill for an extended period.

Police have not released details on the number of people involved or the severity of the injuries.

For updates on the detour, visit the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation traffic page here.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

