MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Western Illinois University is reviving a program that was shuttered decades ago that allows students to gain teaching experience at Native American tribal schools in Wisconsin.

In a news release, the school said its College of Education and Human Services and the Office of Study Abroad and Outreach will beginning in the fall allow students to complete their student teaching in three tribal schools.

The first student chosen for what is called the Tribal School Teaching Program is English education graduate student Adrienne Tinsley of South Holland. The school says that elementary and secondary education students at WIU are welcome to apply for the program and that scholarships to pay for room and board are available.

Students accepted into 16-week program will spend four weeks at the Indian Community School, four weeks at the Menominee Tribal School and eight weeks at the Oneida Nation School.

WIU had a similar program in the 1970s and 1980s in which students completed their student teaching in Montana.

The program is supported by the WIU Foundation and the Fellheimer Trust.

