The Woodchuck bats were quiet for most of the evening in a 3-2 loss to the visiting Kokomo Jackrabbits at Athletic Park Saturday.

The Chucks gave themselves a chance to win late. After Clayton Mehlbauer drove in Kevin Kilpatrick to close the deficit to a single run in the bottom of the ninth, Wisconsin got both the game-tying and game-winning runs in scoring position with two outs.

The Woodchucks fall to 8-4 with the loss but remain atop the Great Lakes West division.

The Jackrabbits struck first with a pair of runs in the second inning, taking advantage of a bases loaded walk and single.

The Chucks got their first run on a fourth inning, two-out triple from Noah Fitzgerald in the first, scoring Bryson Hill from first base.

Kokomo made it 3-1 a frame later on a single to shallow left field.

Wisconsin’s bullpen pitched a shutout for the second consecutive night. Woodchuck relievers have not allowed a run in eight innings.

Top Performers

Starting pitcher Ryan Lobus struck out four batters in five innings pitched, allowing three runs.

Fitzgerald was 1-3 with a triple, and RBI and a sacrifice bunt.

Dante Chirico pitched three and 1/3 shutout innings, allowing just one hit and walking nobody. He logged a strikeout in his appearance.

Kokomo Jackrabbits 3 @ Wisconsin Woodchucks 2

Game Date: Saturday June 12th, 2021

Final/9 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Jackrabbits 0 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 3 8 1 Woodchucks 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 2 6 1

W: Lizik (1-1, 2.08 ERA) L: Lobus (0-1, 1.80 ERA) SV: Beck (2)

Jackrabbits AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Vasquez, Camden CF 5 0 2 1 .267 Burke, Justus 2B 4 0 0 0 .354 – Snyder, Michael PH 1 0 0 0 .000 – Meidroth, Chase SS 0 0 0 0 .417 Santiago, Chris 3B 4 1 2 0 .250 Fondtain, TJ LF 4 0 0 0 .125 Dennis, Dylan RF 4 1 2 1 .313 Semo, Andrew 1B 3 1 0 0 .302 Livorsi, Ben DH 4 0 1 0 .261 Buckley, Josh C 4 0 1 0 .286 Ellis, Ryan 2B SS 2 0 0 1 .227 35 3 8 3

Woodchucks AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Randle, Bash SS 4 0 1 0 .286 Kehoe, Tyler CF 4 0 0 0 .375 Kilpatrick, Kevin LF 4 1 2 0 .373 Hill, Bryson 1B 3 1 1 0 .214 Fitzgerald, Noah 2B 3 0 1 1 .196 Mehlbauer, Clayton 3B 4 0 1 1 .237 Kuntz, Roman RF 4 0 0 0 .296 Albrecht, Louie C 2 0 0 0 .125 – Schoenvogel, Jacob PH 1 0 0 0 .167 – Vincent, Colton C 1 0 0 0 .000 Mcclure, Norris DH 3 0 0 0 .182 33 2 6 2

Kokomo Jackrabbits

2B: C. Santiago 1 (4);

RBI: R. Ellis 1 (6); C. Vasquez 1 (1); D. Dennis 1 (7);

SB: A. Semo 1 (3);

E: C. Santiago 1 (4);

Team LOB: 8;

Wisconsin Woodchucks

3B: N. Fitzgerald 1 (1); B. Randle 1 (1);

RBI: N. Fitzgerald 1 (6); C. Mehlbauer 1 (9);

E: B. Randle 1 (1);

Team LOB: 6;

Jackrabbits IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Lizik, Gavin 8.0 3 1 1 1 8 0 2.08 – Beck, Ryan 1.0 3 1 1 0 2 0 1.13 9.0 6 2 2 1 10 0

Woodchucks IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Lobus, Ryan 5.0 7 3 3 2 4 0 1.80 – Chirico, Dante 3.1 1 0 0 0 1 0 1.74 – Rivera, Richie 0.2 0 0 0 1 1 0 0.00 9.0 8 3 3 3 6 0

Kokomo Jackrabbits

SO: G. Lizik 8 (14); R. Beck 2 (7);

BB: G. Lizik 1 (4);

BF: G. Lizik 29 (52); R. Beck 6 (30);

P-S: G. Lizik 108-71; R. Beck 24-14;

Wisconsin Woodchucks

SO: R. Lobus 4 (12); D. Chirico 1 (10); R. Rivera 1 (4);

BB: R. Lobus 2 (5); R. Rivera 1 (1);

BF: R. Lobus 24 (61); D. Chirico 11 (41); R. Rivera 3 (16);

P-S: R. Lobus 81-48; D. Chirico 34-24; R. Rivera 13-6;

Umpires: Plate: N. Hall Jr 1B: R. Drummer 3B: W. Paschal

Weather: Sunny

Start time: 6:05 pm (Central)

Duration: 02:36:00

Attendance: 1323

Venue: Athletic Park

