The Woodchuck bats were quiet for most of the evening in a 3-2 loss to the visiting Kokomo Jackrabbits at Athletic Park Saturday.
The Chucks gave themselves a chance to win late. After Clayton Mehlbauer drove in Kevin Kilpatrick to close the deficit to a single run in the bottom of the ninth, Wisconsin got both the game-tying and game-winning runs in scoring position with two outs.
The Woodchucks fall to 8-4 with the loss but remain atop the Great Lakes West division.
The Jackrabbits struck first with a pair of runs in the second inning, taking advantage of a bases loaded walk and single.
The Chucks got their first run on a fourth inning, two-out triple from Noah Fitzgerald in the first, scoring Bryson Hill from first base.
Kokomo made it 3-1 a frame later on a single to shallow left field.
Wisconsin’s bullpen pitched a shutout for the second consecutive night. Woodchuck relievers have not allowed a run in eight innings.
Top Performers
Starting pitcher Ryan Lobus struck out four batters in five innings pitched, allowing three runs.
Fitzgerald was 1-3 with a triple, and RBI and a sacrifice bunt.
Dante Chirico pitched three and 1/3 shutout innings, allowing just one hit and walking nobody. He logged a strikeout in his appearance.
Kokomo Jackrabbits 3 @ Wisconsin Woodchucks 2
Game Date: Saturday June 12th, 2021
|Final/9
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|Jackrabbits
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|8
|1
|Woodchucks
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|6
|1
W: Lizik (1-1, 2.08 ERA) L: Lobus (0-1, 1.80 ERA) SV: Beck (2)
|Jackrabbits
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|YTD
AVG
|Vasquez, Camden CF
|5
|0
|2
|1
|.267
|Burke, Justus 2B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.354
|– Snyder, Michael PH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|– Meidroth, Chase SS
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.417
|Santiago, Chris 3B
|4
|1
|2
|0
|.250
|Fondtain, TJ LF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Dennis, Dylan RF
|4
|1
|2
|1
|.313
|Semo, Andrew 1B
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.302
|Livorsi, Ben DH
|4
|0
|1
|0
|.261
|Buckley, Josh C
|4
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Ellis, Ryan 2B SS
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|35
|3
|8
|3
|Woodchucks
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|YTD
AVG
|Randle, Bash SS
|4
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Kehoe, Tyler CF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.375
|Kilpatrick, Kevin LF
|4
|1
|2
|0
|.373
|Hill, Bryson 1B
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.214
|Fitzgerald, Noah 2B
|3
|0
|1
|1
|.196
|Mehlbauer, Clayton 3B
|4
|0
|1
|1
|.237
|Kuntz, Roman RF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Albrecht, Louie C
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|– Schoenvogel, Jacob PH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|– Vincent, Colton C
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Mcclure, Norris DH
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|33
|2
|6
|2
Kokomo Jackrabbits
2B: C. Santiago 1 (4);
RBI: R. Ellis 1 (6); C. Vasquez 1 (1); D. Dennis 1 (7);
SB: A. Semo 1 (3);
E: C. Santiago 1 (4);
Team LOB: 8;
Wisconsin Woodchucks
3B: N. Fitzgerald 1 (1); B. Randle 1 (1);
RBI: N. Fitzgerald 1 (6); C. Mehlbauer 1 (9);
E: B. Randle 1 (1);
Team LOB: 6;
|Jackrabbits
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|YTD
ERA
|Lizik, Gavin
|8.0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|8
|0
|2.08
|– Beck, Ryan
|1.0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1.13
|9.0
|6
|2
|2
|1
|10
|0
|Woodchucks
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|YTD
ERA
|Lobus, Ryan
|5.0
|7
|3
|3
|2
|4
|0
|1.80
|– Chirico, Dante
|3.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1.74
|– Rivera, Richie
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0.00
|9.0
|8
|3
|3
|3
|6
|0
Kokomo Jackrabbits
SO: G. Lizik 8 (14); R. Beck 2 (7);
BB: G. Lizik 1 (4);
BF: G. Lizik 29 (52); R. Beck 6 (30);
P-S: G. Lizik 108-71; R. Beck 24-14;
Wisconsin Woodchucks
SO: R. Lobus 4 (12); D. Chirico 1 (10); R. Rivera 1 (4);
BB: R. Lobus 2 (5); R. Rivera 1 (1);
BF: R. Lobus 24 (61); D. Chirico 11 (41); R. Rivera 3 (16);
P-S: R. Lobus 81-48; D. Chirico 34-24; R. Rivera 13-6;
Umpires: Plate: N. Hall Jr 1B: R. Drummer 3B: W. Paschal
Weather: Sunny
Start time: 6:05 pm (Central)
Duration: 02:36:00
Attendance: 1323
Venue: Athletic Park