By Shereen Siewert

Two people were injured in an early morning rollover in the Portage County town of Pine Grove, police said.

The crash was reported at about 3:40 a.m. on Harding Road, about 750 feet south of Mosquito Bluff Road. Portage County Sheriff’s deputies and rescue crews responded to the scene.

Police say a pickup with two occupants was traveling southbound on Harding Road when the driver lost control, entered the west ditch and overturned several times. Both occupants were ejected from the pickup.

A 23-year-old town of Pine Grove man was airlifted by Spirit Air medical helicopter to Aspirus Wausau Hospital. A 22-year-old Adams County man was transported by ambulance to Saint Michael’s Hospital.

Both men are being treated for their injuries. Their current conditions have not been specified.

The Wisconsin State Patrol’s Technical Reconstruction Unit is assisting with the investigation.

No names have been released and police did not say which man was driving the pickup.

Portage County Sheriff Mike Lukas said additional information will be released later today.

