By Shereen Siewert

A portion of Hwy. 51 north of Minocqua is back open after an early morning fire prompted a detour.

Crews responded at about 12:40 a.m. to Stingrays Bar and Grill, 134 U.S. Hwy. 51, Arbor Vitae for a report of a structure fire. Multiple area fire departments were called to the scene.

Officials say the business was closed at the time the blaze broke out. Crews prevented the blaze from spreading to nearby structures.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the blaze or the extent of the damage. No injuries were reported.

Hwy. 51 was closed for several hours overnight but has since reopened.

