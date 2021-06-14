WAUSAU — Another group of local individuals has completed the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce’s nine-month Transformational Leadership program. These graduates were recognized at a ceremony at The Wausau Country Club in Schofield on Thursday, May 13. Dave Eckmann, President/CEO of the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce, and Michael Loy, Chief Executive Officer at North Central Health Care and chair of the Chamber board, spoke at the ceremony.

These 26 graduates were recognized at the ceremony: Amanda Bruski, Tracy Buchacek, Cliff Cebula, Melissa Fitzgerald, Amy Genisot, Dakota Kaiser, Zach Kaliebe, Mark Lambert, Rebecca Lorio, Brent Marcott, Lisa May, Kelly McManus, Kayeng Moua, Joel Nuernberger, Jacki Rettler, Dan Roloff, Rene Ruiz, Brian Seeger, Sara Seubert, Andrea Sheridan, Brandon Slowiak, Jason Teske, Megan Wesolowski, Sandy Woller, Lisa Zastrow and Mary Ziemer.

A pair of Transformational Leader of the Year Awards were presented to Genisot of Church Mutual Insurance Company, S.I. and Marcott of Great Lakes Cheese Co Inc. The Transformational Leader of the Year Award is presented to the participant in the program who has shown the most growth throughout the program as voted on by their peers.

Bridget Wenman, President of Perspectives Training and Consulting LLC, has led the Chamber’s Transformational Leadership program since 2019.

“I am excited to help the Chamber by offering a program that not only challenges the participant, but also impacts their organizations and the community.” said Wenman.

Registration for the 2021-2022 Transformational Leadership program is now open. The first in the series of monthly sessions will be held on Wednesday, September 1. The program will include nine sessions totaling more than 70 hours of interactive learning and opportunities to grow both personally and professionally. For more information on the program, visit WausauChamber.com or contact Sharon Baumann at 715-848-5943 or sbaumann@wausauchamber.com.

Members of the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce can participate in program at a reduced rate.

