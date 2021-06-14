STEVENS POINT — Rivers Edge Campground will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16 to celebrate the completion of renovations and an expansion project at 3266 Campsite Drive.

Rivers Edge Campground features camper sites, two-bedroom cabins and the Rivers Edge Lodge. The campground offers themed weekends, planned activities, aquatic fun, live bands and a variety of amenities.

“Rivers Edge Campground is one of the summer fun properties owned by C & D Hospitality.” said Sarah Krause, Chief Customer Officer. “New owners assumed this and other properties three years ago and have greatly updated the locations, including an aqua fun center. We are excited to continue helping families make long lasting memories at our campground.”

To celebrate the occasion, the business is offering $5 day passes or $5 aqua park passes, $5 laser tag and $5 axe throwing.

For more information about Rivers Edge Campground, visit RiversEdgeWisconsin.com.

