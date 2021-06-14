Peter J. Wynhoff

Peter John Wynhoff, 80, a lifelong Catholic and proud veteran, passed away peacefully on June 12, 2021, with his daughters by his side. He was born May 25, 1941, in Racine, WI, the son of the late Velma & Bernard Wynhoff. In 1959, Peter graduated from St. Catherine’s High School as a member of the golf team and avid caddy in the summers. After four years of service in the U.S. Army, spending two of those years living in Vicenza, Italy, Peter earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1968. During his college years, Peter focused his attention on the study of Radio, TV, Film and it is while on campus and working at the Delta Zeta sorority kitchen that Peter met Susan Haupt. After two years of courtship and romance, Pete and Sue married June 29, 1968, at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Wausau. The two were married for 47 years, until her death in 2015.

For the first two years of their marriage, Pete and Sue lived in Marshall, MN, with Pete working as an insurance adjuster for State Farm. After a diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis, he and Sue moved to Wausau where they met lifelong friends through Wausau Newcomers, Bridge Club, Sheepshead, Bowling Leagues, the Las Vegas Six, neighborhood banter, D.C. Everest football games, and their children’s activities. Pete, Sue, and the girls spent summers and weekends up north, traveled to multiple states around the U.S., and reveled in times together. Dad had a knack creating vacation itineraries for family trips and creating beautifully organized photo albums upon return to 604 Edgar Avenue. While raising their children, Dad worked in the transportation industry. As a Director of Transportation at Haupt Contract Carriers in Schofield, CW Transport in Wisconsin Rapids, and Wausau Carriers in Schofield, Peter enjoyed his career as the Purple Dragon on the CB handle, communicating with truckers during cross country transports.

Peter continued his career until a failing body forced his retirement in 1997; he then moved to Mount View Care Center. While this was initially a difficult challenge, he adjusted, changed, and eventually came to love Mount View as his home. Peter was the friendly guy outside: talking to all and reveling in time to connect or just say hello. He spent years enjoying all Wisconsin sports, decorating his room with Packer memorabilia from ceiling to floor, listening to Brewer games, making friends with people of all ages, participating as the President of the Resident Council, swimming in the community pool, taking long drives to watch airplanes and hot air balloons at the Wausau Airport, playing in the Bell Choir, volunteering as a pen pal for children from St. Mark School, playing Sheepshead with fellow residents, watching the show (The Young & the Restless), roaring to movies in his van, listening to WIFC and Sean Hannity, dining with an array of residents from 40-100 years old, enjoying nature, his birds, and always creating that enviable tan.

Mount View staff, we thank you for all the years of devoted care. Dad cherished his relationships with you and always spoke fondly of the friends he made over the years. He realized his life literally depended on your care, attention to detail, and willing responsiveness. Your adherence to his daily routines made his life better. It was his honor to show his appreciation through sharing chocolates, truffles, non judgemental advice, support, and laughter. We are forever grateful.

Throughout his life, our dad created memorable relationships with family and friends and made people feel valued and heard. He exuded generosity, a selfless care of others, a relentless positive attitude, and attentive listening skills. He modeled a devoted and supportive love of his wife and family; he was reliable, respectful, organized, and smart. He loved his sons-in-law and adored his grandchildren. He was proud of his parents and his siblings. His lifelong fortitude resonated in his bright blue eyes. Peter had high expectations mingled with tremendously deep love. Our dad will be greatly missed, not because of all the ways he impacted the world and made us proud, but simply because he was one of our best friends. We are honored to be his daughters, Wynhoffs.

We rejoice in the fact that Dad is now running instead of rolling.

Peter was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Velma Wynhoff, and his wife, Susan Wynhoff. He is survived by his siblings Mary Lehman (Emery Conyers), Julianne Schultz (Daryl Tomberlin), Bill (Leslie) Wynhoff, and Joan (Bob) Hanley. His legacy is carried on by his three children, Michelle (Jeff) Lindell, Nikki Wynhoff, and Allison Wynhoff (Kristofer) Olsen; six grandchildren, Mariah, Brigitte, Ryeniah, Anika, Sora, and Kavi; one great grandchild, Nevaeh; and an extended family of relations and friends.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 17, 3:00-6:00 p.m. at Brainard Funeral Home, 5712 Memorial Court, Weston, WI. The Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021, at St. Mark Catholic Church, 602 Military Road, Rothschild, WI. The Rev. Allan Slowiak will officiate. Burial with military honors will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. The family requests that you consider wearing brightly colored clothing to honor Peter’s zest and exuberance for life. Please share condolences with our family and view the funeral livestream here.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Research Fund in the Department of Neurology at UW-Madison:

https://secure.supportuw.org/give/?id=29356a37-8621-4999-8c25-1bd04797ce03

Sally J. Scheidemann

Sally J. Scheidemann, 66, Wausau, died Thursday, June 10, 2021 at her home.

She was born August 17, 1954 in Wausau, daughter of the late Clemens and Loretta (Stahnke) Neumann. On November 12, 1988 she married Mark Scheidemann in Wausau.

Sally was a very kind and generous person, praying daily, reading the Bible and picking up others to give them rides to church. She enjoyed bike rides and playing games. Above all she loved her family and spending time with her granddaughter, Alivia.

Survivors include her husband, Mark; children, Michelle (Ben) Cebery, Torey (Bianca) Boettcher and Troy (Megan) Boettcher; granddaughter, Alivia; siblings, Gloria Neumann, Donna (Dale) Rinehart, Pam Bonnell, Lisa Hill, Donald (Eileen) Neumann and Tim Neumann.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Gerald Boettcher and five siblings.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Kenneth E. Hopp

Kenneth “Ken” E. Hopp, 78, Rib Mountain, died Sunday, June 13, 2021 at Benedictine Living Community, Wausau.

He was born September 1, 1942 in Burlington, son of the late Florian and Barbara (Sawicki) Hopp. Ken spent his early years in Oshkosh, residing with his grandparents. He graduated from Oshkosh High School. On May 15, 1982, he married Sharon Kralcik at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Fenwood.

Ken spent many years employed at GTE/Verizon as an installer/repairman and supervisor. He later retired from Total Tool, all in Wausau.

Ken was very active at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Fenwood. In his earlier years, he loved traveling, especially to Florida and Kentucky and was always ready for a short trip somewhere.

He was currently a member of St. Stephen Lutheran Church, Wausau and a member of the F. & A.M. Forest Lodge No. 0130. Among his favorite pastimes, he enjoyed reading ‘spy’ novels and watching any type of movie on that subject. And pizza.

Survivors include his wife, Sharon; brother-in-law, Bruce Kralcik; nephew, Josh (Laura) Kralcik and her daughter, Lauren; great nieces, Jordyn and Haley Kralcik; half-brothers and half-sister, Ron (Dawn) Rutowski, Ray Randall and Nancy (Dan) Tuttle; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Edward and Lorraine Kralcik; and his half-brother, Rick Rutowski.

Thank you to Aspirus Wausau Hospital, Dr. Michael Umland and the staff at Benedictine Living Community, where he spent his last three months. Their kindness to him will be remembered always.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Edgar. Rev. Jen Hoffman will officiate. Burial will be in the Fenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday from 12:00 p.m. (Noon) until time of services at the funeral home.

Mary Louise Verkest

Mary Louise (ML) (Emily) Verkest passed into eternal life with Christ June 10th, 2021 after courageously battling cancer.



Mary Louise is survived by her parents Pastor Jim and Mary Verkest, sister Kathryn and her husband. Don Werle, nephew James, and niece Sarah Werle, of Stevens Point, WI and a brother Robert in Australia.



Mary Louise was born June 4, 1965 in Stevens Point, WI. She graduated from Hayward High School in 1983 and attended WSU-Eau Claire and UW-Madison. Mary Louise worked most of her adult life in office management & accounting. She was especially fond of her work for several years at the Community Center of Hope in Mosinee and a volunteer doing audio visual work at the Mosinee United Methodist Church.



She sends her love to some special friends who made her life’s journey more beautiful, in her last years: Cheryl Niemuth, Sherry Beasland, Tim Gurlea, the wonderful Oncology staff at St. Michael’s, and all the amazing people who prayed with her and for her especially her Emmaus brothers and sisters.



Among her most treasured companions in this life were her pets, Chrissy and Joshua, who she hopes to see again in Heaven.



Mary Louise sends blessings to all who loved her and forgiveness to all who may have caused her pain, in the blessed name of her Lord Jesus, Mary Louise will be buried in a private ceremony in the family plot in Hayward, WI.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in her memory.: Fox Valley Walk to Emmaus or Portage County Humane Soc. www.hspcwi.org



John J. Buettgen Funeral Home of Schofield, WI was in charge of the local arrangements.

Perry R. Dau

Perry Ray Dau entered the arms of his loving Savior on June 9th, 2021, surrounded by his loved ones at his home in Rothschild, following a courageous five-year battle with cancer. He was 59 years old.

Perry was born on April 25th, 1962, to Raymond and Joyce (Bosely) Dau in Amery, WI. Perry grew up in Algona, Iowa, where he enjoyed tending their large vegetable garden. At the age of 10, he began working in the fields beside his father de-tasseling corn and walking beans. He attended Algona High School and Luther College. Perry enjoyed participating in track and was captain of the cross-country team while at Luther. It was there where he met Bonnie Lee Milburn, and they were united in marriage on December 29th, 1984. They made their home in Central Wisconsin, where they created many friendships over their 36 years of marriage.

Perry loved being active outdoors and instilled a passion for the outdoors in his children and others. He was an accomplished competitive athlete being a sub-three hour marathon runner and first wave Birkie Skier. He also captained the Revel Sports Ragnar Team to a course record. Perry combined his passion and talents to create and run his own company, Revel Sports, where his tag-line was “Revel in Your Passion”. He also utilized this zeal in volunteering as a high school ski coach as well as volunteering with the Wausau Nordic Ski Club, Forrest’s Run, Badger State Games and others. In more recent years Perry enjoyed recreational biking with the Wausau Wheelers, tandem biking with Bonnie, and cooking good food to share with others.

Perry’s faith was foremost in his life and he volunteered in his church communities including as President of the Church Council while at Peace Lutheran Church in Amherst, WI. He was currently a faithful member of Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Weston, WI.

Perry is survived by his wife, Bonnie Dau, Rothschild, WI; children, Benjamin (Chelsea) Dau, Lake Jackson, TX, Darcy Dau, St. Thomas, U.S.V.I., and Paul (Rebecca) Dau, Wausau, WI; and grandchildren to whom he was affectionately known as “Silly Papa”, Amelia and Elijah Dau. He is further survived by his mother, Joyce Gerber, Algona, IA; and sister, Zoe Dau, Algona, IA. Perry was preceded in death by his father, Ray Dau; Chris Dau, a baby born in Heaven; and Enoch Shalom Dau, a grandchild born in Heaven.

A Memorial Service for Perry will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16th, 2021, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 6205 Alderson Street, Weston, WI. Pastor Lance Hoelscher will officiate. Family and friends may gather for visitation from 3:30 p.m. until the time of service at the church. A reception will follow the service at the church.

Plans to establish a memorial in honor of Perry at Nine Mile Forest in Wausau are in progress. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to his memorial which can be directed to the family.

“Do you not know that in a race all the runners run, but only one gets the prize? Run in such a way as to get the prize. Everyone who competes in the games goes into strict training. They do it to get a crown that will not last, but we do it to get a crown that will last forever.” 1 Corinthians 9:24-25.

Perry Ran his race full of endurance. We give thanks to our Heavenly Father that Perry is reveling in victory and glory and would want the same for each one of us.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time.

Kyle J. Buhse

Kyle J. Buhse, 33, passed away peacefully at home on June 11, 2021.

Kyle was born May 24, 1988 in Wausau to parents Jeffrey and Dana (Winter) Buhse. Kyle was a true “guy’s guy”. Living in the Northwoods, he tried hunting, but mostly watched the deer on his camera. He liked throwing darts, tossing bags, shooting dice and pool, and a little gambling. He was a brother and uncle to many and was even referred to as the “baby whisperer”. He loved all sports- from hockey to baseball, basketball to football. He cheered on the Brewers and rooted for his Green Bay Packers. His passion for sports wasn’t only for the professional teams; Kyle enjoyed being in the stands watching his daughters, nieces and nephews compete in any sport. He especially enjoyed spending time on the green to golf with his friends. He loved being in the great outdoors and four-wheeling. Kyle will be missed by all who knew him.

Kyle is survived by his wife, Christine Coscio-Buhse; step-children, Melissa Coscio-Pagel, Destiney Uhrmann; Morgan (Lorelei) Coscio and family; Michael (Lynn) Coscio; mom, Dana Buhse; sisters Heather (Josh) Hahn and Heidi (Lance) Uttecht; nieces and nephews, Dawson and Ava Hahn and Kolbie and Mylah Uttecht; uncle, Dennis (Debra) Winter and family; and other extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his dad, Jeff Buhse; and grandparents Jack and Dorothy Buhse and Eugene and Joan Winter.

A funeral will be held Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Mouth Olive Lutheran Church, 6205 Alderson St, Weston, WI 54476. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the time of service. Kyle will be laid to rest next to his dad at Restlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are deeply appreciated.

Please share your memories of Kyle with our family.

