WAUSAU – Starting the week of June 14, the COVID-19 Community Vaccination Clinic at Northcentral Technical College in Wausau will begin reducing clinic vaccination days and hours to accommodate the timeframes of highest demand. This gradual transition will prepare the clinic for closure in July, with a specific closing date to be announced.

The clinic offers the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine for those ages 18 and older, requiring only one dose for full protection. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, which requires two doses for full protection, will still be available for those ages 12 and older. Parents/Guardians must be present for the vaccination for those ages 12-17 years old.

Schedules for future weeks are subject to change. Check the Department of Health Services Vaccine Registry Webpage, dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-registry.htm, for updated clinic hours each week.

Schedule for the week of June 14:

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 15

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 17

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 18

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 19

Pre-register at vaccinate.wi.gov or by calling 1-844-684-1064. Walk-ins are also still welcome.

If second appointments are not able to take place at the clinic site, efforts will be made to connect residents with an alternative location for follow up doses.

For the latest information, visit the Center for Disease Control & Prevention, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services or the Marathon County Health Department- COVID-19 webpage.

