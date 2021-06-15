MEQUON, WI – Lakeshore pitching stayed red-hot against the Woodchucks Monday as the Great Lakes West division leaders suffered a 5-1 defeat.

The Chinooks (7-7) entered the game having pitched back-to-back shutouts over the weekend. On Monday, they held the Woodchucks (9-5) to just one run on five hits.

Lakeshore opened the scoring with a two-run single in the bottom of the fifth. That was all of the damage they were able to muster against starter Bobby Vath.

The Arizona Western righty threw six innings, yielding just two runs and no walks. He tallied six strikeouts for a second consecutive start but was saddled with a loss dropping him to 0-1 on the season.

The Woodchucks cut the deficit in half on Noah Fitzgerald’s RBI double in the top of the eighth, plating Brandon Trammell with two outs. Antonio Valdez drew a walk in his pinch-hit debut to keep the rally alive, but the Chinooks escaped the jam.

That would be as close as the Woodchucks could get. The Chinooks added three runs in the bottom of the eighth off of relievers Richie Rivera and Adam Muirhead, earning them their first home win of the 2021 season.

Top Performers

Vath lasted six innings for his second consecutive start. He also pitched two scoreless frames in the suspended game against Green Bay. He has 12 strikeouts and no walks so far this season.

Fitzgerald drove in a run for a third straight game. He went 2-for-4 at the plate for a second consecutive multi-hit performance.

Trammell drew a pair of walks and scored a run, extending his on-base streak to 11 games. His 10-game hitting streak ended tonight.

Clayton Mehlbauer went 1-for-4 with a single. He has reached base in all 12 of his appearances this season.

Jace Baumann recorded an out and allowed a hit during his third relief appearance of the season.

Next Up

The Woodchucks will conclude their two-game series against the Chinooks today in Mequon. They’ll be off on Wednesday before returning home to face the Madison Mallards on Thursday in the first of a four-game homestand. That game will begin at 6:35 p.m. at Athletic Park.

Wisconsin Woodchucks 1 @ Lakeshore Chinooks 5

Game Date: Monday June 14th, 2021

Final/9123456789RHE
Woodchucks000000010151
Chinooks00002003X591

W: Muir (1-0, 5.14 ERA) L: Vath (0-1, 2.25 ERA) SV: Chatham (1)

WoodchucksABRHRBIYTD
AVG
Schoenvogel, Jacob CF 4000.091
Randle, Bash SS 3000.200
– Franks, Brock SS 1000.000
Kilpatrick, Kevin LF 4000.339
Trammell, Brandon RF 2100.350
Fitzgerald, Noah 2B 4021.236
Macgregor, Tyler 1B 2000.227
– Valdez, Antonio PH  1B 0000.000
– Hill, Bryson 1B 0000.219
Mehlbauer, Clayton 3B 3010.244
Vincent, Colton C 3010.143
Delgado, Tommy DH 4010.114
30151
ChinooksABRHRBIYTD
AVG
Rose, Nathan SS 4130.270
Gray, Jackson DH 4110.273
Hrustich, Stephen C 3100.250
Doersching, Griffin 1B 3001.229
Aide, Nathan RF  CF 3001.267
Kimple, Connor LF 4000.200
Doyle, Dalton 3B 3111.314
Toetz, Paul 2B 4120.188
Murphy, Kai RF 4022.500
– Mathews, Collin CF 0000.214
32595

Wisconsin Woodchucks

2B: N. Fitzgerald 1 (5);

RBI: N. Fitzgerald 1 (10);

SB: J. Schoenvogel 1 (2); N. Fitzgerald 1 (2); C. Mehlbauer 2 (4);

CS: J. Schoenvogel 1 (1); N. Fitzgerald 1 (1);

E: K. Kilpatrick 1 (3);

Team LOB: 10;

Lakeshore Chinooks

2B: N. Rose 1 (1);

RBI: K. Murphy 2 (2); G. Doersching 1 (9); N. Aide 1 (2); D. Doyle 1 (4);

SB: K. Murphy 1 (1); N. Rose 1 (2);

CS: P. Toetz 1 (1);

E: B. Cruikshank 1 (1);

Team LOB: 7;

WoodchucksIPHRERBBSOHRYTD
ERA
Vath, Bobby6.06220602.25
– Baumann , Jace0.11000002.70
– Rivera, Richie0.22331106.23
– Muirhead, Adam0.10003100.00
– Maccallum, Dylan0.200001010.80
8.0955490
ChinooksIPHRERBBSOHRYTD
ERA
Cruikshank, Ben3.21004403.72
– Muir, Westin4.04112205.14
– Decicco, Jason0.00001002.57
– Chatham, Dorsey1.10001400.00
9.05118100

Wisconsin Woodchucks

WP: B. Vath 1 (1);

SO: B. Vath 6 (12); R. Rivera 1 (5); A. Muirhead 1 (1); D. Maccallum 1 (3);

BB: R. Rivera 1 (2); A. Muirhead 3 (3);

BF: B. Vath 24 (52); J. Baumann 2 (17); R. Rivera 4 (20); A. Muirhead 4 (4); D. Maccallum 2 (7);

P-S: B. Vath 82-60; J. Baumann 6-4; R. Rivera 15-9; A. Muirhead 24-10; D. Maccallum 9-6;

Lakeshore Chinooks

WP: B. Cruikshank 1 (2);

SO: B. Cruikshank 4 (13); W. Muir 2 (5); D. Chatham 4 (4);

BB: B. Cruikshank 4 (8); W. Muir 2 (4); J. Decicco 1 (5); D. Chatham 1 (1);

BF: B. Cruikshank 15 (44); W. Muir 17 (33); J. Decicco 1 (31); D. Chatham 5 (5);

P-S: B. Cruikshank 69-34; W. Muir 56-37; J. Decicco 5-1; D. Chatham 23-14;

Umpires: Plate: D. Frye 1B: M. Steiner 3B: L. Colucci

Weather: Cloudy

Start time: 6:35 pm (Central)

Duration: 02:54:56

Attendance: 486

Venue: Kapco Park