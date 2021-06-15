MEQUON, WI – Lakeshore pitching stayed red-hot against the Woodchucks Monday as the Great Lakes West division leaders suffered a 5-1 defeat.

The Chinooks (7-7) entered the game having pitched back-to-back shutouts over the weekend. On Monday, they held the Woodchucks (9-5) to just one run on five hits.

Lakeshore opened the scoring with a two-run single in the bottom of the fifth. That was all of the damage they were able to muster against starter Bobby Vath.

The Arizona Western righty threw six innings, yielding just two runs and no walks. He tallied six strikeouts for a second consecutive start but was saddled with a loss dropping him to 0-1 on the season.

The Woodchucks cut the deficit in half on Noah Fitzgerald’s RBI double in the top of the eighth, plating Brandon Trammell with two outs. Antonio Valdez drew a walk in his pinch-hit debut to keep the rally alive, but the Chinooks escaped the jam.

That would be as close as the Woodchucks could get. The Chinooks added three runs in the bottom of the eighth off of relievers Richie Rivera and Adam Muirhead, earning them their first home win of the 2021 season.

Top Performers

Vath lasted six innings for his second consecutive start. He also pitched two scoreless frames in the suspended game against Green Bay. He has 12 strikeouts and no walks so far this season.

Fitzgerald drove in a run for a third straight game. He went 2-for-4 at the plate for a second consecutive multi-hit performance.

Trammell drew a pair of walks and scored a run, extending his on-base streak to 11 games. His 10-game hitting streak ended tonight.

Clayton Mehlbauer went 1-for-4 with a single. He has reached base in all 12 of his appearances this season.

Jace Baumann recorded an out and allowed a hit during his third relief appearance of the season.

Next Up

The Woodchucks will conclude their two-game series against the Chinooks today in Mequon. They’ll be off on Wednesday before returning home to face the Madison Mallards on Thursday in the first of a four-game homestand. That game will begin at 6:35 p.m. at Athletic Park.

Wisconsin Woodchucks 1 @ Lakeshore Chinooks 5

Game Date: Monday June 14th, 2021

Final/9 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Woodchucks 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 5 1 Chinooks 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 3 X 5 9 1

W: Muir (1-0, 5.14 ERA) L: Vath (0-1, 2.25 ERA) SV: Chatham (1)

Woodchucks AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Schoenvogel, Jacob CF 4 0 0 0 .091 Randle, Bash SS 3 0 0 0 .200 – Franks, Brock SS 1 0 0 0 .000 Kilpatrick, Kevin LF 4 0 0 0 .339 Trammell, Brandon RF 2 1 0 0 .350 Fitzgerald, Noah 2B 4 0 2 1 .236 Macgregor, Tyler 1B 2 0 0 0 .227 – Valdez, Antonio PH 1B 0 0 0 0 .000 – Hill, Bryson 1B 0 0 0 0 .219 Mehlbauer, Clayton 3B 3 0 1 0 .244 Vincent, Colton C 3 0 1 0 .143 Delgado, Tommy DH 4 0 1 0 .114 30 1 5 1

Chinooks AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Rose, Nathan SS 4 1 3 0 .270 Gray, Jackson DH 4 1 1 0 .273 Hrustich, Stephen C 3 1 0 0 .250 Doersching, Griffin 1B 3 0 0 1 .229 Aide, Nathan RF CF 3 0 0 1 .267 Kimple, Connor LF 4 0 0 0 .200 Doyle, Dalton 3B 3 1 1 1 .314 Toetz, Paul 2B 4 1 2 0 .188 Murphy, Kai RF 4 0 2 2 .500 – Mathews, Collin CF 0 0 0 0 .214 32 5 9 5

Wisconsin Woodchucks

2B: N. Fitzgerald 1 (5);

RBI: N. Fitzgerald 1 (10);

SB: J. Schoenvogel 1 (2); N. Fitzgerald 1 (2); C. Mehlbauer 2 (4);

CS: J. Schoenvogel 1 (1); N. Fitzgerald 1 (1);

E: K. Kilpatrick 1 (3);

Team LOB: 10;

Lakeshore Chinooks

2B: N. Rose 1 (1);

RBI: K. Murphy 2 (2); G. Doersching 1 (9); N. Aide 1 (2); D. Doyle 1 (4);

SB: K. Murphy 1 (1); N. Rose 1 (2);

CS: P. Toetz 1 (1);

E: B. Cruikshank 1 (1);

Team LOB: 7;

Woodchucks IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Vath, Bobby 6.0 6 2 2 0 6 0 2.25 – Baumann , Jace 0.1 1 0 0 0 0 0 2.70 – Rivera, Richie 0.2 2 3 3 1 1 0 6.23 – Muirhead, Adam 0.1 0 0 0 3 1 0 0.00 – Maccallum, Dylan 0.2 0 0 0 0 1 0 10.80 8.0 9 5 5 4 9 0

Chinooks IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Cruikshank, Ben 3.2 1 0 0 4 4 0 3.72 – Muir, Westin 4.0 4 1 1 2 2 0 5.14 – Decicco, Jason 0.0 0 0 0 1 0 0 2.57 – Chatham, Dorsey 1.1 0 0 0 1 4 0 0.00 9.0 5 1 1 8 10 0

Wisconsin Woodchucks

WP: B. Vath 1 (1);

SO: B. Vath 6 (12); R. Rivera 1 (5); A. Muirhead 1 (1); D. Maccallum 1 (3);

BB: R. Rivera 1 (2); A. Muirhead 3 (3);

BF: B. Vath 24 (52); J. Baumann 2 (17); R. Rivera 4 (20); A. Muirhead 4 (4); D. Maccallum 2 (7);

P-S: B. Vath 82-60; J. Baumann 6-4; R. Rivera 15-9; A. Muirhead 24-10; D. Maccallum 9-6;

Lakeshore Chinooks

WP: B. Cruikshank 1 (2);

SO: B. Cruikshank 4 (13); W. Muir 2 (5); D. Chatham 4 (4);

BB: B. Cruikshank 4 (8); W. Muir 2 (4); J. Decicco 1 (5); D. Chatham 1 (1);

BF: B. Cruikshank 15 (44); W. Muir 17 (33); J. Decicco 1 (31); D. Chatham 5 (5);

P-S: B. Cruikshank 69-34; W. Muir 56-37; J. Decicco 5-1; D. Chatham 23-14;

Umpires: Plate: D. Frye 1B: M. Steiner 3B: L. Colucci

Weather: Cloudy

Start time: 6:35 pm (Central)

Duration: 02:54:56

Attendance: 486

Venue: Kapco Park

Like this: Like Loading...