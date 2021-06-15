A scam, a probation violation, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, battery, strangulation/suffocation and drunken driving in Lincoln County Sheriff Department’s log for June 14.

A town of Pine River couple reported they were the victims of a scam from the website Craig’s List Tuesday morning. The couple was attempting to buy a pontoon boat, but after wiring the seller over $13,000, communications ceased. Several red flags were discovered while investigating the scammer to include: telling the victim they refused to meet in person because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they advised they would only communicate via email. The boat, which was supposed to be 14 years old, was described to be in pristine condition with no noted water marks of any kind, and the emails were filled with grammatical and spelling errors even though they were supposed to be from a broker. The matter has been turned over to the FBI to investigate although it is unlikely the victims will be able to recover the money.

A 40-year-old Merrill man was arrested on a warrant from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections Wednesday evening for violating the terms of his probation.

A strong storm rolled through the area Thursday evening causing problems mainly in the northern half of the county. Numerous complaints of trees that had fallen over the roadways, some of which caused minor fires and took down wires were received by the 911 center. Traffic on Highway 8 was shut down for some time after a semi left the roadway and entered the ditch during torrential rain. In total, the 911 center received over 40 calls for service in about three hours related to the storm. On Friday, significant rain caused problems mostly south of Merrill where roads were reported to be washing out.

A 49-year-old Irma man was arrested Friday evening on multiple charges to include disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, battery and strangulation/suffocation after a deputy investigated a disturbance in the town of Skanawan.

A 19-year-old Merrill man was cited Sunday morning for a first offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated in the town of Merrill.

A 30-year-old man from Oak Lawn, Illinois, was cited for driving an ATV while intoxicated on Highway A north of the city of Tomahawk at around 4 a.m. Sunday.

A 46-year-old Merrill man was arrested Sunday afternoon in the town of Rock Falls on warrant charges issued by the department of corrections in 2019 of absconding from his parole, and failing to pay child support.

The number of deer crashes are on the rise with 11 being reported last week. Three of those crashes were reported within 12 minutes of each other on Highway 51 on Thursday. On Monday, a Hurley man struck and killed a bear on Highway 51 near Highway Q in the town of Scott. Another bear was hit Sunday evening on Highway 64 between the X’s in the town of Pine River.

Source: Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department

