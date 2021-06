By Shereen Siewert

Traffic was blocked Tuesday on Northwestern Drive after a semi tractor trailer crashed, knocking down power lines.

The crash was reported at about 11:50 a.m. on Northwestern Drive at Bruce Drive in Weston. No serious injuries were immediately reported.

The crash resulted in a power outage to about 75 customers, according to Wisconsin Public Service. WPS expects power to be restored within about two hours.

No additional information was immediately available.

Like this: Like Loading...