WESTON — Tommy Dock Products LLC will hold a groundbreaking ceremony at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 17 to celebrate the start of construction on a new headquarters for the business at 8608 Progress Way.

Owen Jones, President of Tommy Dock Products, will relocate the rapidly expanding business from Wausau to Weston. The state-of-the-art facility will be built on a site with an existing pond, perfect for displaying the company’s products.

“We see this new facility as the next phase in our company’s growth and trajectory – it’s a collective effort.” said Jones. “We have aggressive plans to continue expanding product lines in the do-it-yourself market, not just waterfront based but more broadly, outdoor living based, by leveraging our distribution channels, marketing and engineering competencies. I fully expect us to double and even triple the company size over the next 36 months, this fantastic new facility in Weston is a huge component to freeing up capacity for this expansion.”

Keller, Inc. has been chosen as the general contractor on the 28,000 sq. ft. office, warehouse and assembly building project.

Tommy Dock Products was founded in 1987 and offers do-it-yourself dock systems which are easy to use. The company’s products, which are largely made in the USA, can be found in all 50 states and two countries.

For more information about Tommy Dock Products, visit TommyDocks.com.

