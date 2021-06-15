WAUSAU – The UW Wausau Campus Foundation (formerly the UW Marathon County Foundation) has awarded 182 scholarships totaling $208,000 to help local students pay for tuition in the 2021-22 school year. Recipients include selected incoming, continuing and transferring students at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point at Wausau.

“We’re excited to once again reward hard-working local students based upon both merit and need,” said Amy Plier, president of the UW Wausau Campus Foundation. “On behalf of our board of directors, thank you to these students and many generous donors from our community and beyond.”

Scholarship recipients, categorized by their home communities:

Antigo: Sydney Meidl

Athens: Jacylyn Gajewski, Courtney Murkowski, Faith Seliger

Brokaw: Gregory Glovinski

Butternut: Brendan Bebeau, Megan Bruch

Edgar: Abigail Bargender, Gabrielle Bargender, Rachel Brewster, Deirdra Pilgrim, Cole Schilling, Jazmine Schnelle, Konnor Wolf

Gleason: Madison Gerbig

Highbridge: Karley Kruzan

Irma: Ahna Meyer

Junction City: Skylar Genskow

Marathon: David Ahrens, Teanna Draeger, Emma Handrick, Hunter Krautkramer, Mikayla Mathwich, Courtney Rohland

Marinette: Janna Johnson

Medford: Kiana Haenel, Tanya Lybert

Merrill: Kaitlyn Beilke, Rachel Bergmann, Bonnie Blaise, Chase Bonnell, Tyler Corazalla, Gavin Dinges, Dylan Dorava, Anne Herdt, Caitlin Jaeger, Emma Jaeger, Kaylee King, Devin Miller, Eliza Morgan, Josephine Parent, Alexandra Schmeltzer, Sawyer Schmitz, Sierra Smith, Kyle Stellingworth, Nicholas Tanck, Kate Tischendorf, Nora Trapp, Mason Vander Velde, Austin Weiderhoeft, Shannon Wilke, Kaylee Wilker, John Ziesemer

Mosinee/Kronenwetter: Zoe Anderson, Samira Darduk, Maureen Kelley, Casey Kowalski, Elijah Kulpinski, Nicole Pryzbylski, Victoria Reuter, Sally Tiffany, Morgan Wolosek

Portage: Amber DeSmith

Random Lake: Brandon Yang

Rhinelander: Madelyn McCormick

Rosholt: Nolan Maes

Schofield/Weston: Jayda Baumann, Marie Bemis, Brett Bouchard, Yer Chang, Lydia Gaulke, Anthony Her, Tayler Konkol, Yefang Lee, Jennifer Maerz, Rebekah Mootz, Dillan Schroeder, Morgan Severt, Tytianna Springfield, Ryan Stevens, Jaime Trybula, Hannah Winkels, Andreana Yang, Choa Yang

Tomahawk: Marci Trapp, Samantha Trevino

Wausau: Lynzie Ashley, Levi Ballenger, Brooke Boe, Allison Borta, Audrey Cleveland, Michael Cornell, Jessica Crane, Mario Duwe, Max Fenhaus, Morgan Forbes, Erin Fraederick, Alyssa Fritsche, Cole Graff, Maxwell Helke, Emily Her, Desiree Johnson, Marley Koehler, Nicole Krudonowicz, Anthony Lewis, Benjamin Liss, Kate Lucarelli, Katherine McCallum, Samuel Mergen, Nicholas Mergendahl, Jorie Meyer, Rylee Peterson, Olivia Ogstad, Domick Ralls, Ryan Rasmussen, Lillie Salzman, Kyle Smith, Michelle Steffen, Aerial Thao, Sonny Vang, Brenden Vehlow, Bryce Walkowski, Violet Wendt, Shannon Wilke, Jaia Xiong, Kai Chai Yang, Sakura Yang, Lauren Zaitz, Krista Zelenka

Wisconsin Rapids: Candace Pudder

Wittenberg: Justin Keeney

