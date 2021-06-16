Wausau Pilot & Review

The Newman Catholic golf team took home a fifth place finish after the two-day WIAA D3 state tournament held last weekend .

This marks the first team appearance in the WIAA state tournament by Newman. The team improved by 10 strokes from their day one total and was led in scoring by sophomore Conner Krach.

Krach had a two-day total of 159, earning him a tournament medal with an individual finish tied for sixth place.

Senior Quinn Reeves finished with a two day total of 166, shooting a score of 83 both days. That two-day total was good for a tie for 15th place overall as an individual.

Junior, Nevaeh Nelson, was next in scoring with a two day total of 191, Sophomore Isaac Seidel came in at 192, and Jack Hoelter finished at 204.

For complete scoring information, visit this link.

