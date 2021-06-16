By Shereen Siewert

At least three train cars are off the tracks after a derailment Wednesday morning in Merrill, prompting police to issue a warning for onlookers to stay away from the area.

The train derailment happened early Wednesday morning near the Center Avenue viaduct, below the County Highway K bridge over the Wisconsin River.

Access to the Agra Pavilion parking area is not allowed at this time. Recovery and repair crews will be working throughout the day, while traffic controls are in place, according to the Merrill Police Department. Anyone disregarding traffic controls will be cited or arrested, police said.

Railroad officials say no injuries have been reported. The cause of the derailment is not clear at this time.

This is a developing story.

