By Shereen Siewert

Wausau, one of two remaining communities in Wisconsin to have kept a COVID-19 state of emergency in place, officially ended the declaration on Tuesday.

The Wausau City Council voted unanimously to end the emergency, which restricted capacity for public gatherings. Those limitations are now lifted and Mayor Katie Rosenberg will no longer have the authority to issue executive orders linked to COVID-19 without council approval.

Former Mayor Robert Mielke declared a state of emergency in March 2020, which allowed officials to temporarily suspend ordinances and resolutions to allow a more immediate response for emergency purchases and decisions. Rosenberg took office in April, when the state of emergency was already in place.

The declaration authorized emergency purchases of services and also authorized closing or limiting public access to city departments, buildings and facilities as necessary.

Council Chambers at City Hall will now allow full capacity for future meetings.

The full council approved the order on March 24, 2020, and the state of emergency was continuous until Tuesday.

