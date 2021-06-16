MEQUON, WI – The Wisconsin Woodchucks (9-6) left 12 men on base in a 3-1 loss to  the streaking Lakeshore Chinooks (8-7) at Kapco Park Tuesday.  

After the Chinooks put two on the board in the bottom of the third, the Woodchucks  scored on Antonio Valdez’ bases-loaded walk in the top of the fifth.  

Valdez, who was making his first start as a Woodchuck, fouled off four consecutive 3-2  pitches before drawing the walk, trimming the Lakeshore advantage to 2-1. 

The Woodchucks, however, would leave the bases loaded and surrender the run right  back in the bottom half of the fifth. Starter Tyler Hoeft was pulled after four and 1/3  innings and lefty Shane Telfer worked out of a two-on-one-out jam.  

The Chinooks pitching staff, which has now allowed just two runs in their last four  games, did not allow a hit until the top of the seventh inning. The Woodchucks drew ten  walks on the evening, but only one of them came around to score. 

Noah Fitzgerald broke up the no-no with an infield single and Kevin Kilpatrick followed  with a base hit. But after Brandon Trammell flied out to the warning track, the Chucks  could not advance the runners home from scoring position. 

After Harley Gollert pitched a scoreless eighth, the Woodchucks got a leadoff single from  Roman Kuntz in the top of the ninth. Brandon Trammell worked a walk to keep the rally  alive, but Chinook pitcher Jacob Henderson induced a groundout from Valdez to earn the  save.

For the first time all season, the Woodchucks have lost two games in a row. The  Chinooks have now won a league-leading fourth game in a row and are one game behind  the first-place Woodchucks in the Great Lakes West Division. 

Top Performers 

Hoeft allowed three runs over four-plus innings, striking out two and walking two. The  loss brings his record to 1-1 on the season with a 2.35 ERA. 

Telfer pitched two and 2/3 scoreless innings out of the bullpen. He has not allowed a run  through seven and 2/3 innings of work this season. 

Kuntz scored the Woodchucks’ lone run after drawing a walk in the fifth inning. He was  1-for-3 on the night. 

Trammell drew three walks on the night. His sliding catch in right field robbed a base hit  in the second inning. 

Noah Fitzgerald reached base for a fourth consecutive game. His diving catch on  Chinook third baseman Stephen Hrustich’s line drive in the third inning prevented  Lakeshore from adding on to their lead. 

Next Up 

The Woodchucks will be off today before returning home to face the Madison  Mallards on Thursday in the first of a four-game homestand. That game will begin at 6:35  p.m. at Athletic Park, where it is Mosinee Youth Baseball Night. 

Wisconsin Woodchucks 1 @ Lakeshore Chinooks 3

Game Date: Tuesday June 15th, 2021

Final/9123456789RHE
Woodchucks000010000130
Chinooks00201000X370

W: Mueller (1-0, 2.61 ERA) L: Hoeft (1-1, 2.35 ERA) SV: Henderson (1)

WoodchucksABRHRBIYTD
AVG
Fitzgerald, Noah 2B 4010.237
Kilpatrick, Kevin CF 5010.328
Trammell, Brandon RF 2000.333
Valdez, Antonio 3B 3001.000
Hill, Bryson 1B 3000.200
Mehlbauer, Clayton DH 4000.222
Franks, Brock SS 2000.000
Albrecht, Louie C 2000.111
– Kehoe, Tyler PH 1000.349
– Vincent, Colton C 0000.143
Kuntz, Roman LF 3110.300
– Schoenvogel, Jacob PR  LF 0000.091
29131
ChinooksABRHRBIYTD
AVG
Mathews, Collin CF 3000.176
Gray, Jackson DH 3001.250
Hrustich, Stephen 3B 4000.200
Doersching, Griffin 1B 4010.231
Toetz, Paul 2B 3000.158
Sears, Mike SS 3000.000
Murphy, Kai RF 2210.500
– Aide, Nathan RF 0000.267
Swenson, Riley C 3120.250
Vecrumba, Ethan LF 3031.286
28372

Wisconsin Woodchucks

RBI: A. Valdez 1 (1);

HBP: B. Franks 1 (1);

SB: B. Trammell 1 (4); K. Kilpatrick 1 (7);

CS: B. Franks 1 (1);

Team LOB: 12;

Lakeshore Chinooks

RBI: J. Gray 1 (5); E. Vecrumba 1 (6);

SB: K. Murphy 1 (2);

CS: E. Vecrumba 1 (1);

Team LOB: 4;

WoodchucksIPHRERBBSOHRYTD
ERA
Hoeft, Tyler4.14332202.35
– Telfer, Shane2.23000200.00
– Gollert, Harley1.00000001.00
8.0733240
ChinooksIPHRERBBSOHRYTD
ERA
Halligan, Miles2.10004300.00
– Ware, Brody2.20114204.35
– Mueller, Mitch2.02001302.61
– Henderson, Jacob2.01001400.00
9.031110120

Wisconsin Woodchucks

WP: T. Hoeft 1 (2);

SO: T. Hoeft 2 (14); S. Telfer 2 (6);

BB: T. Hoeft 2 (7);

BF: T. Hoeft 19 (63); S. Telfer 10 (30); H. Gollert 3 (34);

P-S: T. Hoeft 64-35; S. Telfer 33-21; H. Gollert 9-7;

Lakeshore Chinooks

HB: J. Henderson 1 (1);

SO: M. Halligan 3 (3); B. Ware 2 (4); M. Mueller 3 (15); J. Henderson 4 (7);

BB: M. Halligan 4 (4); B. Ware 4 (11); M. Mueller 1 (4); J. Henderson 1 (3);

BF: M. Halligan 11 (11); B. Ware 12 (42); M. Mueller 9 (47); J. Henderson 9 (26);

P-S: M. Halligan 51-27; B. Ware 54-27; M. Mueller 41-26; J. Henderson 34-20;

Umpires: Plate: M. Steiner 1B: L. Colucci 3B: D. Frye

Weather: Sunny

Start time: 6:35 pm (Central)

Duration: 02:44:15

Attendance: 405

Venue: Kapco Park