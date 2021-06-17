WAUSAU– Aspirus Health is bringing the COVID-19 vaccine directly to the people on the street.

The health care system began offering a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Wausau Event’s first 2021 Concert on the Square series on June 16 and plans to hold the clinic at each of the subsequent concerts this summer.

Aspirus can offer either the Johnson & Johnson or Pfizer vaccine. Additionally, on-site staff members can help people set up an appointment for the second Pfizer shot, if needed. Anyone younger than 18 will need a legal guardian with them to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

“Aspirus Health wants the public to have easy access to the COVID-19 vaccine and to medical professionals who can properly inform anyone with questions about the vaccine,” said Aspirus Regional Communications and Community Engagement Lead Andrew Krauss.

The concert series is held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. each Wednesday at the 400 Block in Wausau until Aug. 18.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccines at aspirus.org/covid-19-vaccineinfo.

Like this: Like Loading...