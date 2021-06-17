Wausau Pilot & Review
This week’s featured cocktail is a refreshing twist on the margarita – with the taste of luscious pineapple. The original recipe comes from The Palms Supper Club and was created by and named for Penny Borchardt.
Pineapple Margarita
- 2 oz. tequila
- 1 oz .triple sec
- 1/2 oz. lime juice
- 1/2 oz. orange juice
- 1/2 oz. pineapple juice
- Slice of lime, for garnish
To create this drink, pour each ingredient into an ice-filed shaker and shake to combine. Pour into a tall glass, garnish with a slice of lime and serve. For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.