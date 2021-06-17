Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s featured cocktail is a refreshing twist on the margarita – with the taste of luscious pineapple. The original recipe comes from The Palms Supper Club and was created by and named for Penny Borchardt.

Pineapple Margarita

2 oz. tequila

1 oz .triple sec

1/2 oz. lime juice

1/2 oz. orange juice

1/2 oz. pineapple juice

Slice of lime, for garnish

To create this drink, pour each ingredient into an ice-filed shaker and shake to combine. Pour into a tall glass, garnish with a slice of lime and serve. For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.

