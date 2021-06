By Shereen Siewert

Rescue crews from multiple departments and the Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources are battling a blaze after a logging truck and pickup collided on Hwy. N in Vilas County near Plum Lake.

The crash was reported shortly after 4 p.m.

Initial reports suggest the cab of the logging truck is engulfed in flames, with the blaze spreading into the wooded area nearby.

There’s no word yet on injuries or what caused the crash.

This is a developing story.

