The Wausau Elks Lodge #248 held its annual Flag Day Ceremony

on Monday, June 14, 2021 at the downtown Wausau 400 Block.

Exalted Ruler Jonathan Fisher welcomed everyone to the ceremony. The Wausau American Legion Post 10, the Burns Post VFW and the Boy Scouts conducted a flag presentation. Multiple speakers discussed the importance of the flag and Past Exalted Ruler, John Mujal presented the history of the Flags.

The ceremony also included a Tribute to the Armed Forces and a 21 Gun Salute by the Wausau American Legion Post 10 Honor Guard. Speakers included the City of Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg and Wisconsin State Assembly Member, Pat Snyder. Music was provided by The Wausau Lyric Choir.

Story and photos courtesy of Mike Heilmann

Like this: Like Loading...