RINGLE – Ironbull’s inaugural gravel ride was so successful last year, it’s bringing it back for a second year. This time, the Essential Gravel Ride, will be held June 18 through June 27.

The ride will start and finish on the Mountain-Bay State Trail near Ringle. Riders have three, relatively flat, looped course options: 10 miles, 20 miles or 44 miles.

Gravel races typically use a mix of low-traffic roads, forest roads and, occasionally, trails to showcase scenic views that a traditional road biker might not otherwise encounter. The Essential Gravel Ride travels on the eastern side of Marathon County, featuring several lakes and, for the 44-mile riders, the Wiouwash State Trail and a historic train depot.

This ride will be completely self-supported and unmarked, but the route’s GPS file, map and cue sheet are available on the Ironbull website for riders to download.



Riders may complete the routes as many times as they want between June 18 and June 27.

For more race information, visit ironbull.org/essential-gravel-ride-details.

Like this: Like Loading...