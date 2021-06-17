Editor’s note: This weekly feature of the Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of people accused of minor infractions or photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances.

If charges are dropped, photos will be removed upon request.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are public record.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

WANTED: Danny B. Hanson, 57, of Wausau. Warrant issued June 17, 2021: Possession of narcotic drugs, possession of an illegally-obtained prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia

Aaron W. Anderson, 31, of Birnamwood. June 16, 2021: Fourth-offense OW

Chang Xiong, 39, of Wausau. June 16, 2021: Child abuse-recklessly cause harm, bail jumping, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse

Denver E. Liddell, 24, of Schofield. June 14, 2021: Bail jumping (7 counts), driving or operating a vehicle without consent

Donald M. Chitiyo, 32, of Weston. June 10, 2021: OWI causing injury, hit and run causing injury

Jalen J. Spaay, 25, of Wausau. June 14, 2021: Possession of THC (2nd+), possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping (6 counts)

Jeffrey C. Masley, 52, of Marshfield. June 16, 2021: Fourth-offense OWI

Jeremy C. Vaughn, 38, of Wausau. June 11, 2021: Sex registry violation

WANTED: John Garihee, 46, of Wausau. Arrest warrant issued June 14, 2021: Bail jumping, battery-domestic abuse, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse

John W. Dick, 39, of Wausau. June 11, 2021: Tampering with a global positioning system tracking device, resisting or obstructing an officer

WANTED: Kirk D. Pelot, 63, of Wausau. Warrant issued June 16, 2021: Bail jumping



Laronda S. Fulmer-McCracken, 54, of Merrill. June 11, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, OWI, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping

Linda M. Tobar, 57, of Mosinee. June 16, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine between 10-50 grams, as party to a crime; possession of drug paraphernalia

Phooj Ywg Ricky Vang, 20, of Wausau. June 14, 2021: Possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of THC, operating with a restricted controlled substance

Paul Kaseno, 34. June 11, 2021: Possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping

Nathan S. Ives, 35, of Mosinee. June 10, 2021: Bail jumping (3 counts), operating while revoked

Melissa A. Moyer, 42, of Wisconsin Rapids. June 16, 2021: Bail jumping, operating while revoked

Melissa A. Malueg, 37, of Wausau. June 15, 2021: Theft, bail jumping

Matthew D. Seefeld, 39, of Spencer. June 14, 2021: Aggravated battery-intend bodily harm

Maranda L. Baker, 21, of Wausau. June 11, 2021: Identity theft



Randy W. Starkey, 55, of Wausau. June 16, 2021: Fifth-offense OWI

Robyn K. Gravitter, 34, of Wausau. June 11, 2021: False imprisonment, substantial battery, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse, bail jumping (5 counts)

Vonzell V. Williams, 43. June 14, 2021: Battery, disorderly conduct, bail jumping (19 counts)

