MADISON – UW Extended Campus, in partnership with University of Wisconsin System campuses, will offer five new online certificates aligned with industry needs and high-growth occupations in September.

The new programs include graduate-level, semester-based certificates in applied bioinformatics, data science, senior living and services leadership, and sustainability and well-being; and an undergraduate-level certificate in health care informatics, offered in the UW Flexible Option competency-based format.

All 13 UW System campuses are participating in at least one certificate program.

“UW Extended Campus is a flexible, convenient education option for adult learners or anyone who wants to study at their own pace for whatever reason,” said UW System President Tommy Thompson in a news release. “These new certificate programs will make additional learning available to more people.”

Certificate requirements vary from four to six courses. Coursework completed in the certificate programs offer an optional pathway to bachelor’s and master’s degrees offered through UW Extended Campus.

Prospective students seeking more information about the certificates can visit uwex.wisconsin.edu, call 608-262-2011 or 877-895-3276, or email learn@uwex.edu.

