STEVENS POINT – Free rapid-results COVID-19 tests, available to community members at all three University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point campuses this summer, will be held in a new location on the Stevens Point campus.

Starting June 21, BinaxNow antigen testing will be offered in the Multi-Activity Center in Marshfield Clinic Health Systems Champions Hall, 2050 Fourth Ave., Stevens Point. Parking is available in Lot F West next to Champions Hall.

These tests, with results available in 15 minutes, are offered from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday in Stevens Point. Schedule tests at http://covidappt.uwsp.edu/point.

Testing is also available at the Marshfield and Wausau campuses:

Marshfield – 8 a.m. to noon, Mondays, physical education building, 2000 W. Fifth St., http://covidappt.uwsp.edu/marshfield

– 8 a.m. to noon, Mondays, physical education building, 2000 W. Fifth St., http://covidappt.uwsp.edu/marshfield Wausau – 1 to 4 p.m., Wednesdays, art building, 620 S. Seventh Ave., http://covidappt.uwsp.edu/wausau

For questions, contact the COVID Hotline at covid@uwsp.edu or 715-346-2619.

