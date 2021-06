WAUSAU – Wausau Events announced today a new weekend event for all ages coming this fall.

Fireworks Family Fest will begin Sept. 24, featuring kids’ games, live music, food vendors and the area’s largest fireworks show.

The event will also feature a Fireworks Frenzy 5K on Sept. 25, followed by kids races and the Sconnie Sampler, featuring beer and foods that originate in Wisconsin.

All activities will take place at the Wausau Downtown Airport. For more information, visit www.wausauevents.org.

