The 18th annual Central Wisconsin Pink Ribbon Open has been declared an overwhelming success, raising more than $86,000 to support area women undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

That brings the 18-year total to more than $800,000. With these funds, K-tech Charities has distributed 141 checks to area patients.

Overall, 43 golf teams gathered June 14 at the Wausau Country Club to participate. Generous support for this year’s event came from individual golfers and volunteers, as well as roughly 37 business sponsors.

“Thank you to these and a very long list of additional sponsors who made the 2021 Pink Ribbon Open possible,” said Craig Kersemeier from K-tech Kleening Systems. “It is the incredible love and kindness of this community that allows K-tech Charities to organize our charitable events and support those who are in need!”

K-tech Charities is a 501 (c)(3) organization which received the Wausau Chamber’s 2020 Small Business of the Year Award for Charitable Non-Profits. Other fundraising events include Fairways Fore Food Golf Outing which raises funds for Holiday food baskets, Polka Meets Country which blends two styles of music to raise funds for St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital, and Dine & Donate events which also help to fund Boys & Girls Club before or after school food program.

Since its beginning in 2006, K-tech Charities has raised more than $1.4 million dollars and continues to support communities and charitable organizations around Central Wisconsin. If you would like to help make a difference by donating, please contact K-tech Charities at 715-355-1369.

Like this: Like Loading...