By Shereen Siewert

Sentencing has been set for the 23-year-old Stratford man who fatally stabbed two brothers at his family’s home.

Brandon Noll was convicted May 25 of two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, charges that carry a mandatory life sentence. Police say Noll planned the deaths of 23-year-old Michael L. Stone and 19-year-old William R. Stone.

Michael Stone and William Stone were brothers and were Noll’s stepbrothers. The two were stabbed the morning of April 7, 2020 at a home at 121625 CTH P in the town of Cleveland, near Stratford. William Stone was taken to Marshfield Medical Center for treatment but died hours later of his injuries, police said. Michael Stone died at the scene.

In Wisconsin, first-degree intentional homicide carries a mandatory life sentence, but judges have discretion to set dates for offenders to be eligible for release to extended supervision after a minimum of 20 years. Those decisions are made at sentencing.

A hearing is set for Aug. 2 in Marathon County Circuit Court. During a calendar call Friday, Circuit Judge Mike Moran set a sentencing date for Dec. 13. Knoll remains behind bars.

Like this: Like Loading...