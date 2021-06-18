Chris Pettis, Executive Director of The Highground Veterans Memorial Park spoke to the members of the Wausau American Legion Post 10 about the park. The meeting was held at Bunkers in Wausau on Tuesday June 15, 2021. Chris is pictured being greeted by Post 10 Commander Larry W. Jaeger.

The Highground Veterans Memorial Park is located in Neillsville, Wisconsin and is the Nation’s Premier Manned Veterans Park. The mission of the Highground is to honor veterans and their families and to educate about the cost of things—The Human Cost.

More than a park, it’s an experience with 19 tributes, over 150 acres, miles of walking trails, and events throughout the year. The healing never stops; the education continues, and the honor represents itself.

The Park has a museum, learning center, campground and gift shop. The Park also holds annual bike tours, motorcycle rallies, veteran retreats, reunions and events that honor our fallen.

More information about the park can be found on their website “thehighground.us” or by contacting the Park at 715-743-4224.

Story and photo courtesy of Mike Heilmann

Park photos property of The Highground

