Vila L. Borth

Vila Borth died peacefully on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at the age of 101.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey Borth; her parents, Otto and Bertha Goetsch; one grandchild; and six siblings.

Her son, Bruce Borth, and daughter, Cindy Plant survive; along with six grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.

Vila worked as a secretary and bookkeeper for several years before becoming a full-time mom. She was dearly loved by her family and will surely be missed until we meet again, thanks to Jesus our Lord and Savior.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, June 21, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 501 Stewart Ave, Wausau. Visitation will take place at 10:00 am until the time of services at the church. The entombment will take place at Restlawn Memorial Park. Family and friends may go to www.helke.com to leave words of remembrance.

Nancy L. Culbert

Nancy Lee Culbert (Schmidt), 71, of Athens, WI, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2021 at home with her daughter and son-in-law by her side. She was born February 18, 1950 in rural Hamburg, WI to Fredrick and Fern (Voigt) Schmidt.

Nancy attended schools in rural Hamburg, Wausau and Merrill, WI. She was employed as a dietary aide at Holy Cross Hospital, then a certified electrician at House of Merrill Mobile Home Manufacturing, and a line worker at Anson and Gilkey Window and Door Manufacturing. She also worked at a Merrill cannery.

Nancy married Kenneth “Ace” Culbert on December 28, 1973 at St. Stephens Lutheran Church in Merrill. They moved to Hooper, NE in 1975, where Ace’s military orders took them.

Nancy enjoyed hunting with Ace and occasional visitor, Dave Spier, in the canyons of Western Nebraska. She was very proud of her reputation of “one shot Nancy”, taking several deer and turkeys as well as her prized antelope. Nancy was also an avid trout and crappie fisherman. She treasured trips with Len and Ivy Zoucha in Nebraska and outings with her son-in-law, Todd in Wisconsin catching “mother-in-laws”.

Nancy’s hobbies included leatherwork, crocheting, knitting, sewing and going to casinos. She was a member of Chain of Friends in Hooper, NE for over 40 years, and forged lifelong friendships with many members in the group.

Nancy and Ace managed a successful rental business in Hooper. They spent 20 years working side by side remodeling homes for rentals. Nancy was as proficient with a hammer and saw as she was with a mop and scrub brush. She managed 12 properties until she moved to Athens, WI in June 2015. Athens was her home until her passing, where she enjoyed spending time with Todd and Tess.

Nancy is survived by her daughter, Theresa “Tess” and son-in-law, Todd Barkow. She is further survived by one brother, William (Evelyn) Schmidt, Hamburg, WI; five sisters, Shirley Pysnack, New York, Marlene Hughes, Alaska, Rita (Dennis) Kremsreiter, Merrill, WI, Kathy Kessler, Green Bay, WI and Connie Hehling, Minnesota; two sisters-in-law, Judy (Philip) Hill, Irma, WI and Mary Kay (Jim) Donaghue, North Carolina; many nieces and nephews, as well as close friends in Nebraska. She will also be greatly missed by her adored puppies Shasta and Cheyanne.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 42 years Kenneth “Ace” Culbert; two sisters, Marge Bauman and June Tesch; three brothers, Jerome, Randall and Robert Schmidt; three brothers-in-law, Dave Pysnack, Harold Bauman and Patrick Culbert; one sister-in-law, Victoria (Culbert) Prather; one infant nephew, Daniel Tesch; and her beloved cat of 16 years Furbee.

Visitation will be from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Athens. Private family service and interment will be scheduled for a future date at Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in King, WI.

“All souls go to heaven no matter what happens to them on earth.”

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Marathon County Humane Society, 7001 Packer Drive, Wausau, WI 54401.

Diane L. Rhyner

Diane L. Rhyner, 65, Wausau passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at her home, while under the care of Interim Hospice.

She was born July 22, 1955, in Wausau, daughter of the late Ernest and Elaine (Pagel) Suchon. On May 17, 1975, she married Randy Rhyner at St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church, Wausau. He survives.

In her earlier years Diane was a CNA at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Merrill, a cook at Pine Ridge Restaurant in Merrill and last before retirement she was a switchboard operator at Aspirus Wausau Hospital for more than 20 years.

Some of her favorite pastimes included entertaining family and friends, playing cards, spending time with her grandchildren and taking trips with Randy and the kids. Diane was also an excellent cook and made the most delicious pies and desserts.

Survivors include her husband, Randy Rhyner, Wausau, her children, Sara (Judd) Altenburg, Missouri, Chad Rhyner, Virginia, Amber (Mahad Jama) Rhyner, Wausau and Tammi (D’Angelo Lee) Rhyner, Mosinee, her grandchildren, Amanda and Andrew Altenberg, Jameer, Jakobe and Jemma Jama and Amelia and Charles Lee, her siblings, Neil (Cyndy) Suchon, Wausau and Annette Suchon, Weston, one nephew, Jesse (Kim) Suchon and two nieces, Heidi (Dan) Heise and Gina (Ryan) Ramthun.

Private family funeral services will be held at St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church, Wausau. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences my be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Elizabeth Jirgl

Elizabeth Jirgl, 77, Mosinee, passed away peacefully on Saturday June 12, 2021 at Oak Heights under Hospice Care.

She was born Dec. 22, 1943 in the City of Mosinee, the daughter of the late Joseph Sr. and Alice (Hardwood) Jirgl.

She enjoyed playing cards, playing bingo, and polka dancing. She also loved spending time with family and friends.

Betsy was a housekeeper of the Sisters of St . Francis of Assisi, and managed a 75 unit apartment complex. She retired owning her own cleaning business. She enjoyed going to Elizabeth Inn every summer to meet her sister and family and appreciated the time spent together . Sky Club was the place to dine and catch up.

Elizabeth is survived by two sisters, Judith Bejma, Florida; and Susan (John) Bahlow, Wausau; many relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Edward and Joseph Jr, and two sisters, Marie Marsh and Anna Mae Chmiel.

A private family graveside service will be held at 10 am Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at St . Paul Cemetery, Mosinee. Pastor Fr. Marion Talaga will officiate.

A special thank you to Rena, owner of Oak Heights, and her staff, along with Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services for the care given to Betsy.

Like this: Like Loading...