Athletes who were coached by an injured Wausau baseball coach will hold a brat fry on Saturday to help raise funds for his recovery.

Ron Carpenter, who managed and coached the Wausau All-Stars and the Wisconsin River Rats, suffered serious injuries on May 6 when he fell down a flight of stairs and hit his head on concrete, nearly severing his spinal cord. One day later, while recovering at a Wausau hospital, Carpenter had a stroke and was transferred to UW Health University Hospital in Madison, where he underwent surgery to remove a blood clot. He suffered further complications after developing pneumonia, family members said.

Now, River Rats young and old are coming together to help his family defray mounting medical expenses. In addition to a GoFundMe page, a brat fry is planned from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Trig’s, 110 S. 17th Ave., Wausau.

To donate to the ongoing fundraising effort and learn more about Ron Carpenter, visit the GoFundMe page here.

