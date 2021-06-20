By Shereen Siewert

The search for a missing boater who fell overboard Friday night in an Adams County lake resumed Sunday morning.

Police say a 70-year-old man was pushed overboard by a wave while checking the motor on his boat on Lake Petenwell in the town of Rome. A passenger in the boat called 911 at about 7 p.m. Friday.

The water search continued until about 11 p.m. Friday. Searchers returned to the water Saturday morning and combed the water for more than 13 hours before suspending the search overnight.

The name of the missing boater has not been released.

