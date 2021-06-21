By Shereen Siewert

A 26-year-old former Oneida County Sheriff’s Department corrections officer accused of soliciting incarcerated women for sex will pay a $2,000 fine and avoid prison time after reaching a plea deal with prosecutors.

Jacob Petitt, of Rhinelander, was arrested in January by the Department of Justice-Division of Criminal Investigations and Oneida County investigators. He resigned two days later, the same day he was formally charged with misconduct in office and solicitation of prostitutes.

According to the criminal complaint, Petitt allegedly reached out to several women on social media who had been incarcerated at the Oneida County Jail. The contacts began in 2018 and included offers to give tips on avoiding drug enforcement officers in exchange for sexual favors.

The criminal complaint shows Petitt had contact with females who had been incarcerated.

But on June 15, Oneida County Circuit Judge Patrick O’Melia agreed to amend the solicitation charge to a misdemeanor count of lewd and lascivious behavior and dismiss the misconduct charge as part of a plea agreement.

Petitt was convicted of the lewd and lascivious behavior charge, while the misconduct charge was read into the record. Judge O’Melia ordered Petitt to pay a $2,000 fine plus court costs. No jail time was ordered.

