WESTON — GiGi’s Playhouse Wausau will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13 to celebrate a new location for the organization at 3910 Schofield Avenue, Suite 3.

GiGi’s Playhouse was created to change the way the world views a Down syndrome diagnosis and send a global message of acceptance for all. At GiGi’s Playhouse, families are never alone. From a prenatal diagnosis to career skills, the organization makes a lifetime commitment to remain by their side. More than 50 Playhouses empower children and adults to achieve their ‘Best of All’ and to pursue their dreams.

The journey of GiGi’s Playhouse Wausau began with a dedicated group of moms, family and key community members in 2018. The start-up group eventually shifted to a governing Board of Managers and became an LLC. The organization found a location in Weston to call home in 2020. The site is centrally located and welcomes families from across north central Wisconsin.

The new location features 4,000 square feet of fun and purposeful learning space. The facility includes standard areas like a family resource area, a therapeutic play area, three tutoring labs and a Café’ G Kitchen, along with specialty areas like a sensory room, Club GiGi teen and adult area and a GiGiFIT Gym. The site is nestled among several businesses, yet still vibrant and visible, promoting inclusiveness in the community. The location offers easy highway access and outdoor space for play and gardening in the future.

All of the organization’s therapeutic and educational programs, as well as future tutoring programs, are free. These programs support all ages, from families with a prenatal diagnosis through adult individuals with Down syndrome. The non-profit’s programs focus on a variety of skills, including gross and fine motor skills, literacy and math skills, social skills and confidence – all with the goal of helping individuals with Down syndrome become their best selves.

For more information about GiGi’s Playhouse Wausau, visit GiGisPlayhouse.org/Wausau/.

Like this: Like Loading...