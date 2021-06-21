Significant incidents reported to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending June 21, 2021:

Tomahawk firefighters and the DNR responded to a reported grass fire Monday afternoon in the Town of Somo. A passerby reported the fire on State Rd 86 near Fox Farm Rd. Firefighters were able to quickly contain the fire which caused no property damage.

A 53 year old Merrill man was arrested last Monday on multiple drug charges after a traffic stop in the Town of Pine River. The K9 Poncho alerted to the odor of illegal drugs in the vehicle. The man was arrested on charges of possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and two felony counts of bail jumping.

A 28 year old Gleason man was arrested Tuesday afternoon on a disorderly conduct charge following a disturbance in the Town of Russell.

A 22 year old Valders, WI man was stopped and cited last Tuesday for traveling 95mph on USH 51 in the Town of Bradley.

A vehicle pursuit Wednesday morning led to two stolen vehicles and deputies seeking a 28 year old Mukwanago man on multiple felony charges. A deputy tried to stop the suspect’s vehicle on County Rd D near US Hwy 51 for an equipment violation. The driver fled leading the deputy on a short chase which ended when the suspect crashed into a tree on Sunny Point Rd and fled on foot. A few hours later a resident in the Town of Russell reported their vehicle missing. As the deputy checked the area he found a truck abandoned nearby with the keys in it. Contact was made with the owner who lives near where the initial pursuit ended, he confirmed his vehicle was missing. An attempt to locate was sent for the missing vehicle which was found a few hours later in Adams County, near where another vehicle was stolen. Later Wednesday evening Adams County reported the vehicle stolen in their county was found in Nobles County, Minnesota with the original suspect from the vehicle pursuit operating it. Charges are pending in multiple counties for the man.

A 40 year old Gleason woman was arrested Wednesday evening on a charge of disorderly conduct following a disturbance in the Town of Harrison.

A 41 year old Tomahawk man was arrested early Thursday morning on a drug charge after a traffic stop in the Town of Harrison. The K9 Raddatz from the Rhinelander Police Department detected the odor of narcotics in the vehicle. A search turned up methamphetamine. The man was taken into custody on the felony drug charge and also for violating the terms of his probation. He was also cited for driving on a revoked license.

A 42 year old Tomahawk man was arrested Thursday evening on a warrant charge through Lincoln County Court for contempt.

A 26 year old Tripoli man was arrested Friday morning for felony and misdemeanor bail jumping charges in violation of bonds in Lincoln County and Price County.

Fourteen people reported striking deer last week.

